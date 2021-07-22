Cancel
Personal Finance

20 People to Know in Banking: Kymberli Johnson

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKymberli Johnson, director of loan operations, Limestone Bank Inc. How has the Covid-19 pandemic changed the banking industry?. The banking industry is generally thought of as a brick-and-mortar industry, but the pandemic has caused lobby closures and/or access restrictions to branches, which were one of the first measures banks took as the lockdown began. Brick-and-mortar banking was pretty much forced to adopt more digital avenues to assist customers and maintain those relationships.

