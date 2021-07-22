Film Review: Lasso (2018)

Stars: Mathilde Lamusse, Suzy Bemba, Samarcande Saadi, Brahim Hadrami, Mériem Sarolie, Félix Glaux-Delporto | Written and Directed by Alexandre Bustillo, Julien Maury. In Moroccan folklore, Kandisha was a woman who used her beauty to seduce and kill invading Portuguese soldiers. After her death, she was reborn as a djinn who seduces men and lures them to their death. It’s also the title of the latest film from writer/directors Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury. They’re best known for their ferocious debut feature Inside. And, while I think their second film Livid is their best work, it as well as everything after it has failed to match Inside’s critical and popular success. After the relative failure of their Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel Leatherface they’ve returned to France and their bloody roots to make Kandisha. Is that enough to help them turn things around?