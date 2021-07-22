Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Awards, Vortex, Train Again

By Editor's Blog
filmmakermagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannes, Cannes Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival 2021, Gaspar Noe, Peter Tscherkassky, Train Again, Vortex. I typically aim to use this last post as my awards clean-up, wherein I tackle the prize-winning films I didn’t address in my previous dispatches. This year will have to be different, since Spike Lee’s jury trophied many of the films I already found generative enough to have given them space here. Not atypically, though, the panel failed to hand any accolades to the two films that in my opinion were the most laudable among the competition slate—namely, Bruno Dumont’s rapturously off-kilter France, which could have justifiably taken any prize on the menu except Best Actor (although Macron’s unknowing cameo would’ve been an inspired choice—either that or a tech prize for whoever did the green-screening). In particular, Léa Seydoux’s performance as France de Meurs, an ambitious news anchor in the midst of a spiritual crisis, is frankly incredible, as vivid a screen presence as any I’ve seen in years. Likewise, Sean Baker’s manic and intoxicating Red Rocket could have won anything, especially for the unexpectedly great work done by Simon Rex and Suzanna Son, the latter of whom seems destined for bigger things. This isn’t at all meant to shade the year’s big winner, Titane’s Julia Ducournau; her historic Palme is well-deserved and arguably the most responsible choice the jury could have made.

filmmakermagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dario Argento
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Gaspar Noé
Person
Bruno Dumont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Train Again#Cannes Premi Re#The Mother And The Whore#Japanese#Dcp#Austrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Stillwater, OKETOnline.com

Matt Damon on Why He Got Emotional Over 'Stillwater' Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival (Exclusive)

The power of the movies! Matt Damon is opening up about getting emotional after his new film got a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Damon walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new drama thriller, Stillwater, on Monday, at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, and he opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about how he got choked up earlier this month after the successful Cannes debut.
MoviesBeaumont Enterprise

PHOTOS: Some standout moments from the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival returned this month, rolling out the red carpet and restoring glamour to the French Riviera with a collection of provocative films and a parade of stars. Reminders of the pandemic were never far from view, with festival workers and photographers matching black facemasks with their formal...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Toronto Film Festival

On the heels of taking the 2021 Palme d’Or for Julia Ducournau’s Titane, Neon has acquired the North American rights to Chinese director Zhang Yimou’s One Second, which will close the Toronto…. Stephen Chbosky’s Dear Evan Hansen is set to add to the glitz for September’s 46th Toronto Film Festival...
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Underscores International Film Business Resilience

“In the old days, at some point when people were leaving [Cannes], you said, ‘Well, before you go, this has to be wrapped up,’” says Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz. “Now it doesn’t have to be done this way anymore. You can basically say, ‘Well, we’ll do it on Zoom next week.’”
MoviesCleveland Jewish News

First Anne Frank animated film debuts at Cannes festival

The first animated film based on “The Diary of Anne Frank” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival to positive reviews from film critics, reported Deutsche Welle. “Where is Anne Frank?” which premiered last week, revolves around a character named Kitty, Frank’s imaginary friend and alter-ego to whom she dedicated her diary.
Moviescrowleytoday.com

LPB film vying in PBS Short Film Festival

The PBS Short Film Festival, which runs through July 23, features 25 short-form independent film submissions from multiple public media partners and PBS member stations, including Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB). Among those featured in this year’s festival is “Story of Your Life” from independent filmmaker and LPB nominee Kelly Yu.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Zurich Film Festival

Zurich Film Festival Lifetime Honor for ‘Life of Pi’ Composer Mychael Danna. The Zurich Film Festival will honor Oscar-winning composer Mychael Danna (Life of Pi) with its 2021 career achievement award. The Canada-born Danna has worked with such directors as Terry…. Mexican Drama ‘Identifying Features’ Wins Zurich Film Festival. Mexican...
MoviesIndiewire

Oscar Season Is Going to Be Weird Again, from the Festivals to Award Shows

Expect the unexpected. That has become the mantra for many industries as the pandemic continues to upend routine. In the film world, last year’s awards season was one of many rituals thrown off by a number of factors, from the prolonged qualification window to the late Oscar ceremony. This time, it looks like things are going to get weird again: Some fall film festivals are revving their engines, but the recent news of the pandemic’s impact has left a lot of open questions about which ones can successfully launch major Oscar titles into the conversation. Meanwhile, the Independent Spirit Awards have moved to an earlier date on the calendar as they aim for greater awards season influence.
New York City, NYColumbia University

Two Alumni Projects Win at Cannes Film Festival

At this weekend's closing ceremony on the stage of the Grand Théâtre Lumière, the jury of the Festival de Cannes gathered to announce the 74th annual winners of this most prestigious film festival. Film alumni Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović '17 and Frank Graziano '18 were awarded the Camera d'Or for Murina, and alumna Jasmin Freitas Tenucci '20 was given a Special Jury Mention for her short film, Céu de Agosto (August Sky).
Movieswmagazine.com

6 Films From Cannes You Need To See In Theaters

Amid the pandemic, the 2021 Cannes Film Festival remained a site where well-dressed celebrities, cinephiles, and filmmakers gathered to celebrate an art form that has felt fraught with fragility in the in the past year. Whether audience members seemingly applauded at just about any film they witnessed, or critics panned a piece they deemed unimpressive, one thing was clear: the cinema has been sorely missed by all in the past year and a half of streaming movies at home.
EntertainmentRoger Ebert

Cannes 2021: Vortex, In Front of Your Face, Blue Bayou

Looking back, Cannes 2021 feels very much like a dream. Or, to be specific, a series of dreams, ninety minutes to three hours at a time, punctuated by lineups and spit tests and brief rain showers and rushed meals. So much mental energy was spent navigating ever-changing travel requirements, hustling...
Moviescapeandislands.org

The 2021 Woods Hole Film Festival

The Woods Hole Film Festival returns this year with many pre-pandemic elements including in person film screenings and Q and A with filmmakers. We talk with festival founder Judy Laster about what’s on the schedule this year, and different ways to see films, even if you’re not in Woods Hole. We also talk with three documentary filmmakers about their work:
MoviesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Soko’s Guide to Having a Great Time at the Cannes Film Festival

Most people only experience the Cannes Film Festival via paparazzi pictures and celebrity social media updates, but Soko has been attending since her teens. The singer, actor, and muse to designers like Gucci's Alessandro Michele has been front and center at the festival since her breakthrough performance in 2009’s À l’origine and has repeatedly attended for business and pleasure in the years since. This year the star popped in to promote A Good Man, director Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar’s forthcoming drama but her trip wasn’t all work and no play. Traveling with her son Indigo, she found time for catching up with old friends, mornings at the beach, and taking in the work of her peers. Below Soko shares how she made her trip work for her and why returning to the festival continues to be meaningful.
Moviesworldofreel.com

The Best Films of Cannes 2021

This was a Cannes Film Festival that reignited my love for the movies. Sure, the lineup wasn’t on-par with the remarkable 2016, 2018 and 2019 editions of the festival, but its main goal was met: to reboot le septième art. And, it worked. Oh, so wonderfully. To be surrounded again by friends, old and new, to again be at the mecca of the medium, no words could describe how important and vital this 74th edition of the festival was to rev back up the engine again.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

The Best Movies of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, According to 31 Critics

At the end of this year’s Cannes Film Festival, some pundits expressed surprise that “Titane,” the adventurous body-horror riff on gender fluidity from filmmaker Julia Ducournau, won the Palme d’Or over more traditional entries in Competition. However, many critics who covered the festival this year wouldn’t have it any other way. “Titane” topped IndieWire’s annual critics survey of the best films of the festival, with 31 critics participating from around the world, and Ducournau also topped the category for Best Director.
Movieswhatzup.com

Jarring French horror film wins big at Cannes festival

French horror film Titane won the grand prize, the Palme d’Or, at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Space Jam: A New Legacy took the No. 1 spot at the U.S. box office over the weekend despite terrible reviews and word of mouth, selling a solid $31 million over its first three days of release.
Utah StateTime Out Global

Sundance Utah set to be a hybrid film festival again in 2022

Director of the Sundance Film Festival since early 2020, Tabitha Jackson barely had her feet under the desk when the pandemic struck. It forced a rapid but highly successful pivot to a digital-based festival, opening up a traditionally hard-to-reach event to the wider US public. Guesting on Time Out’s ‘Your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy