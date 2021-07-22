Health Canada Launches National Call for Proposals for the Substance Use and Addictions Program

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Too many Canadians are struggling to access the drugs they need, especially if they have a rare condition. Work continues on the national strategy to support Canadians who rely on these drugs. Today, we are releasing the What We Heard Report from the public online engagement for the National Strategy for Drugs for Rare Diseases, which showcases Canadians' feedback on how we can ensure rare disease patients get better access to the effective drugs they need.