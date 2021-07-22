Cancel
Health Canada Launches National Call for Proposals for the Substance Use and Addictions Program

Funding will help communities address the overdose crisis and problematic substance use. WINNIPEG, MB, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The opioid overdose crisis is a serious public health crisis that continues to affect families and communities across Canada. Tragically, the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the ongoing overdose crisis, with many jurisdictions having reported record high rates of harms, including deaths, throughout 2020 and into 2021. The federal government continues to focus on providing communities across Canada with the support they need to improve the quality of life of people who use drugs and to protect and save lives.

