Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Australian disappearances

By Laura M. Zahn, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the highest levels of extinction occurred in Australia, where 34 mammals have disappeared since European colonization. One suggestion for this vulnerability is the small population sizes and thus lack of genetic diversity, an explanation that could be predictive of future losses. To investigate this possible mechanism, Roycroft et al. obtained genomic data from eight extinct rodent species from museum samples in Australia collected ∼150 years ago and compared them with 42 closely related extant species. Unexpectedly, the authors found relatively high genetic diversity among the specimens, indicating that the populations were in fact quite large. From these data, the authors estimate that ∼10 million years of unique evolutionary history has been lost in Australia since European colonization. Large population sizes and diversity of species seem to have offered little protection against the depredations of humans.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Diversity#Mammals#Species#Extinction#Australian#European#Natl#Acad#Sci U S A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Country
Australia
Related
Sciencetecheblog.com

Researchers Discover Underwater Submarine Volcano That Looks Like the Eye of Sauron

Australian researchers have discovered the remnants of an ancient submarine volcano in the Indian Ocean that looks oddly similar to the “Eye of Sauron” from J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. It was detected using a multi-beam sonar at a depth of 3,100 meters (10,170 feet) beneath Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization’s (CSIRO) ocean research vessel RV Investigator approximately 280 kilometers (174 miles) southeast of Christmas Island. Read more for two more pictures, additional information and a bonus video.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slightly lower on Wednesday, retreating from the record close in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,400 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders are awaiting the release of Australia's second quarter inflation data later in the day, while being concerned about the worsening domestic coronavirus situation in New South Wales.
Wildlifepnas.org

Morphological ghosts of introgression in Darwin’s finch populations

Contributed by Peter R. Grant, June 14, 2021 (sent for review April 20, 2021; reviewed by Per Alström and Andrew P. Hendry) Many species of plants, animals, and microorganisms exchange genes well after the point of evolutionary divergence at which taxonomists recognize them as species. Genomes contain signatures of past gene exchange and, in some cases, they reveal a legacy of lineages that no longer exist. But genomic data are not available for many organisms, and particularly problematic for reconstructing and interpreting evolutionary history are communities that have been depleted by extinctions. For these, morphology may substitute for genes, as exemplified by the history of Darwin’s finches on the Galápagos islands of Floreana and San Cristóbal. Darwin and companions collected seven specimens of a uniquely large form of Geospiza magnirostris in 1835. The populations became extinct in the next few decades, partly due to destruction of Opuntia cactus by introduced goats, whereas Geospiza fortis has persisted to the present. We used measurements of large samples of G. fortis collected for museums in the period 1891 to 1906 to test for unusually large variances and skewed distributions of beak and body size resulting from introgression. We found strong evidence of hybridization on Floreana but not on San Cristóbal. The skew is in the direction of the absent G. magnirostris. We estimate introgression influenced 6% of the frequency distribution that was eroded by selection after G. magnirostris became extinct on these islands. The genetic residuum of an extinct species in an extant one has implications for its future evolution, as well as for a conservation program of reintroductions in extinction-depleted communities.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Bispecific IgG neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 variants and prevents escape in mice

In this Article, authors Raoul De Gasparo and Mattia Pedotti should not be linked to affiliation 15, ‘Howard Hughes Medical Institute, The Rockefeller University, New York, NY, USA’ and should instead be linked to the equal contribution footnote, 16. In addition, affiliation 14 should read ‘Università degli Studi di Pavia, Pavia, Italy’. The Article has been corrected online.
ScienceScience Daily

Flood water: Toxins from the riverbed

Sediments are regarded as a river's long-term memory. They mainly comprise particles that are eroded from the ground, ending up at some point in river deltas or the sea. However, sediments can also remain stable for a relatively long time -- and bind pollutants which, for example, have entered the rivers through mining or industrial wastewater. As a consequence, many old river sediments contain pollutants as "chemical time bombs," such as heavy metals or dioxins and dioxin-like compounds that are not easily degradable.
AnimalsScience Daily

Bird and mammal diversity is declining with biological invasions

The introduction of invasive species leads to a decline in certain native species: a team of researchers from the CNRS and the University of Paris-Saclay has managed to show that 11% of the global phylogenetic diversity of birds and mammals, in other words their accumulated evolutionary history, is threatened by biological invasions. Their ability to adapt to environmental changes could thus be largely lost due to biological invasions. This work, published in Global Change Biology on 2 August 2021, provides better insight into the future of ecosystems and the loss of certain species.
San Diego, CANature.com

Author Correction: Deglacial water-table decline in Southern California recorded by noble gas isotopes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13693-2, published online 16 December 2019. The original version of the Supplementary Information associated with this Article included an incorrect Supplementary Data file, in which, the second sheet of the Excel workbook had misaligned sample IDs with corresponding data. The HTML has been updated to include a corrected version of Supplementary Data; the original incorrect version of Supplementary Data can be found as Supplementary Information associated with this Correction.
Michigan Statekmaland.com

Monarch butterfly disappearance explored

New insights into what’s reducing the already-dwindling population of eastern monarch butterflies have recently been shared by a team led by ecologists at Michigan State University. Changing climate at the monarch’s spring and summer breeding grounds has had the most impact. The effects of climate change between 2004 and 2018 have been about seven times more significant than other contributors, according to the team.
ScienceScience Now

‘Totally new’ idea suggests longer days on early Earth set stage for complex life

Today, oxygen fuels much of life on Earth, but it wasn’t always that way. Three billion years ago, this gas was scarce in the atmosphere and oceans. Knowing why oxygen became plentiful could illuminate the evolution of our planet’s flora and fauna, but scientists have struggled to find an explanation satisfying to all. Now a research team has proposed a novel link between how fast our planet spun on its axis, which defines the length of a day, and the ancient production of additional oxygen. Their modeling of Earth’s early days, which incorporates evidence from microbial mats coating the bottom of a shallow, sunlit sinkhole in Lake Huron, produced a surprising conclusion: as Earth’s spin slowed, the resulting longer days could have triggered more photosynthesis from similar mats, allowing oxygen to build up in ancient seas and diffuse up into the atmosphere.
AnimalsNewswise

Giraffes are as socially complex as elephants, study finds

Newswise — Scientists at the University of Bristol have discovered evidence that giraffes are a highly socially complex species. Traditionally, giraffes were thought to have little or no social structure, and only fleeting, weak relationships. However in the last ten years, research has shown that giraffe social organisation is much more advanced than once thought.
WildlifeSentinel

Scientists Find New Species Of Brazilian Monkey In Mato Grosso Region

In one of the Amazon regions hardest hit by deforestation, Brazilian researchers identified a new species of monkey that was mistaken for some of its relatives for a few decades before it was finally revealed to the scientific community. This is the tailor’s buffalo monkey (Mico schneideri), whose elegant fur,...
WildlifePhys.org

Mammal biodiversity shapes disease risk

To predict the spillover of pathogens from wildlife to humans and limit future pandemics, it is important to understand where wildlife disease risk is highest. A team of researchers, led by Wageningen University & Research (WUR) in The Netherlands, report that mammal biodiversity is an important mechanism driving wildlife disease risk. They identified hotspots of disease risk using the predicted distributions and abundances of more than 4,000 mammal species worldwide.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

More than half of the white-tailed deer in Michigan have been infected with coronavirus sparking concerns of a large viral reservoir among wild animals

The US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced Wednesday that more than half of white-tailed deer living in Michigan have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The findings, according to experts, suggests that wild animals in the US could serve as a...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Variations in human ACE2 genetics associated with coronavirus susceptibility

The variabilities found in patients infected with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) from different regions and ethnicities have led scientists to investigate the role of human genetic variation in determining disease severity of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). To this end, several genome-related studies have revealed the important associations that exist between SARS-CoV-2 infection and host genes.
AnimalsWired UK

Rats took over this Pacific island. Now drones are leading the fightback

When the people who would become the first Polynesian islanders ventured out into the remote Pacific some 3,000 years ago, they took three main animals with them; pigs, chickens, and dogs. Expanding their territory over the next few thousand years, from New Zealand north to Hawaii and east to Easter Islands, the Polynesians flourished.
SciencePhys.org

Volcanic tremor and deformation at Kīlauea

Kīlauea in Hawaii is the best-monitored volcano in the world. The 2018 eruption was the largest in some 200 years, providing researchers with a plethora of new data to understand the volcano's plumbing and behavior. Two new studies dig into data on volcanic tremor and deformation to better characterize the events leading up to and following the 2018 eruption.
Earth ScienceCosmos

Sea level rise reduces volcanic eruptions

Sea levels have affected volcanic eruptions on the Greek island of Santorini over the past 360,000 years, according to research published in Nature Geoscience. The research finds that lower sea levels, which happen during ice ages, were linked to higher rates of eruption. The researchers believe this result likely holds true for other island volcanoes.
Engineeringchemistryworld.com

Machine learning delivers ‘human genome’ moment for proteins

Scientific fields from drug discovery to plastic recycling have been transformed after artificial intelligence (AI)-based protein structure prediction researchers shared an enormous dataset and opened up their methods. On 22 July, London, UK-based Google offshoot DeepMind and the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) released 350,000 protein structures computed by its AlphaFold system. These include all 20,000 proteins from the human proteome and will be followed by over 100 million more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy