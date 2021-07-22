Upper mantle structure of Mars from InSight seismic data

Cyril Simon Wedlund, Martin Volwerk, Christian Mazelle, Jasper Halekas, Diana Rojas-Castillo, Jared Espley, Christian Möstl. We present here an in-depth analysis of one time interval when quasi-linear mirror mode structures were detected by magnetic field and plasma measurements as observed by the NASA/Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) spacecraft. We employ ion and electron spectrometers in tandem to support the magnetic field measurements and confirm that the signatures are indeed mirror modes. Wedged against the magnetic pile-up boundary, the low-frequency signatures lasted on average ~10 s with corresponding sizes of the order of 15-30 upstream solar wind proton thermal gyroradii, or 10-20 proton gyroradii in the immediate wake of the quasi-perpendicular bow shock. Their peak-to-peak amplitudes were of the order of 30-35 nT with respect to the background field, and appeared as a mixture of dips and peaks, suggesting that they may have been at different stages in their evolution. Situated in a marginally stable plasma with $\beta_{||}\sim 1$, we hypothesise that these so-called magnetic bottles, containing a relatively higher energy and denser ion population with respect to the background plasma, were formed upstream of the spacecraft behind the quasi-perpendicular shock. These signatures are very reminiscent of magnetic bottles found at other unmagnetised objects such as Venus and comets, also interpreted as mirror modes. Our case study constitutes the first unambiguous detection of mirror modes around Mars, which had up until now only been surmised because of the lack of high-temporal resolution plasma measurements.