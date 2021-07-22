Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Thickness and structure of the martian crust from InSight seismic data

By Brigitte Knapmeyer-Endrun, bknapmey@uni-koeln.de, Mark P. Panning, Felix Bissig, Rakshit Joshi, Amir Khan, Doyeon Kim, Vedran Lekić, Benoit Tauzin, Saikiran Tharimena, Matthieu Plasman, Nicolas Compaire, Raphael F. Garcia, Ludovic Margerin, Martin Schimmel, Geosciences Barcelona–CSIC, Barcelona, Spain., Éléonore Stutzmann, Nicholas Schmerr, Ebru Bozdağ, Ana-Catalina Plesa, Mark A. Wieczorek, Adrien Broquet, Daniele Antonangeli, Scott M. McLennan, Henri Samuel, Chloé Michaut, Institut Universitaire de France, Paris, France., Lu Pan, Suzanne E. Smrekar, Catherine L. Johnson, Nienke Brinkman, Anna Mittelholz, Attilio Rivoldini, Royal Observatory of Belgium, Brussels, Belgium., Paul M. Davis, Philippe Lognonné, Baptiste Pinot, John-Robert Scholz, Simon Stähler, Martin Knapmeyer, Martin van Driel, Domenico Giardini, W. Bruce Banerdt
Science Now
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abf2966, abf8966, abi7730, this issue p. 434, p. 438, p. 443 see also abj8914, p. 388. A planet’s crust bears witness to the history of planetary formation and evolution, but for Mars, no absolute measurement of crustal thickness has been available. Here, we determine the structure of the crust beneath the InSight landing site on Mars using both marsquake recordings and the ambient wavefield. By analyzing seismic phases that are reflected and converted at subsurface interfaces, we find that the observations are consistent with models with at least two and possibly three interfaces. If the second interface is the boundary of the crust, the thickness is 20 ± 5 kilometers, whereas if the third interface is the boundary, the thickness is 39 ± 8 kilometers. Global maps of gravity and topography allow extrapolation of this point measurement to the whole planet, showing that the average thickness of the martian crust lies between 24 and 72 kilometers. Independent bulk composition and geodynamic constraints show that the thicker model is consistent with the abundances of crustal heat-producing elements observed for the shallow surface, whereas the thinner model requires greater concentration at depth.

science.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Martian#The Crust#Bears#Abf8966#Abi7730
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
Earth SciencePosted by
SlashGear

This 2050 Earth map is an ominous glimpse of our future

A new interactive map shows the likely impact of climate change and industrial development on the Earth’s surface, an ominous prediction of how vulnerable our planet will be as we head toward 2050. The new 2050 global land cover map is part of Esri’s Living Atlas, tapping satellite imagery and more for a glimpse into the next three decades.
Astronomycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Astronauts With Their Helmets Off On The Moon?

The image actually shows Apollo 16 astronauts during a training exercise on Earth in 1972. The image in the Facebook post shows three men in space suits without helmets standing on a rocky landscape with a rover. “So, these guys on the Moon took a moment to take their helmets off for this picture…” text in the image reads, seemingly implying that the astronauts had faked their presence on the moon.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Bad News. Those Underground Lakes on Mars? They’re Probably Just Frozen Clay

If you were planning an ice-fishing trip to the Martian south pole and its sub-surface lakes observed by radar in 2018, don’t pack your parka or ice auger just yet. In a research letter published earlier this month in Geophysical Research Letters by I.B. Smith et al., it seems that the Martian lakes may be nothing more smectite, that is, a kind of clay. Should the findings of the paper, titled A Solid Interpretation of Bright Radar Reflectors Under the Mars South Polar Ice (a solid title if you ask me), turn out to be correct, it would be a significant setback for those hoping to find life on the red planet. So why were these supposed lakes so critical for the search for life on Mars? How were they discovered in the first place? Why have our dreams of Martian ice-fishing turned to dust (or, more correctly, clay)?
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Earth's Rotation Is Slowing Down, And It Could Be Why We Have Oxygen For Life

Ever since its formation around 4.5 billion years ago, Earth's rotation has been gradually slowing down, and its days gotten progressively longer as a result. While Earth's slowdown is not noticeable on human timescales, it's enough to work significant changes over eons. One of those changes, new research suggests, is perhaps the most significant of all, at least to us: lengthening days have now been linked to the oxygenation of Earth's atmosphere. Specifically, the blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) that emerged and proliferated about 2.4 billion years ago would have been able to produce more oxygen as a metabolic by-product because Earth's days...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ‘erased’, Nasa scientists say

Evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ‘erased’, scientists say, as Nasa’s Curiosity rover has found parts of the Red Planet’s rock record has been removed.Mars has a huge number of ancient rocks and minerals compared with the Earth, and in order to try and gather more knowledge about the history of the planet scientists sent Curiosity into Mars’ Gale Crater.The crater has been dried out for billions of years, and scientists have evidence that supersalty water (brines) seeped through the cracks in the lake bottom and altered the minerals below it.Using the CheMin (Chemistry & Mineralogy X-Ray...
Photographydigitalrev.com

Astronomical! 10 jaw-dropping images of the heavens

Fans of celestial photography are in for a treat and some real inspiration as the shortlisted entries for the 13th Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition have been announced and each frame is an absolute work of art, capturing rarely-seen sights from our skies and even deeper into space. One...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Astronomers unexpectedly find strange planetary system where day and night look exactly the same

Astronomers have uncovered a strange new planet only 35 light years from Earth where night and day look exactly the same.The exoplanet, called Coconuts-2b, is a gas giant six times the mass of Jupiter and is orbiting a low-mass red dwarf star over nine hundred billion kilometres from it - 6000 times more than the relatively short 151.87 million kilometres between the Earth and the Sun.Its wide orbit, and the low temperature of its red dwarf star, means that daytime looks almost the same as its night in its skies, with the star appearing as a bright red light.The...
AstronomyCNET

After capturing first photo of a black hole, Event Horizon Telescope zooms in on a second

Are all black holes functioning the same, regardless of size?. We tend to think of black holes as gargantuan, light-eating behemoths. But even supermassive black holes, the gravitational sinkholes that exist at the center of galaxies, come in an array of sizes. Take M87*, which lies at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy. It's about 6 billion times more massive than our sun. Or you could look at Sgr A*, which lies at the center of the Milky Way and is only (only!) 4 million times more massive than the sun. Small, as far as supermassive black holes go.
Astronomytecheblog.com

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Captures Breathtaking New Images of the Red Planet

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) is about to celebrate its 16th anniversary since being launched, and so far, it has already reshaped our understanding of the Red Planet. It’s designed to study the temperatures in Mars’ thin atmosphere and detects minerals on its surface. Some of its most important instruments include three cameras: the Mars Color Imager (MARCI), Context Camera (CTX) and the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE). Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Apollo 15’s 50th Anniversary Exposes Moon Landing in Incredible Detail – Watch Video

It’s been 50 years since the Apollo 15 program made it to the Moon. More precisely, it was the fourth crewed mission from the Apollo program to land on our natural satellite. Humanity plans to return to the Moon until the end of the current decade and make it a much more worthy journey. Astronomers aim to build a base there along with the Artemis mission of NASA.
AstronomyKAKE TV

Massive comet discovery dwarfs all others

CNN — Messengers from the past are all around us. In our solar system, comets are the icy leftovers from when the sun and planets formed. They hold the mysteries of that primordial soup. The murky beginning of life on Earth is thought to be trapped within the deepest, oldest...
AstronomyPhys.org

Discovery of very red bodies in the asteroid belt that resemble trans-Neptunian objects

Two asteroids (203 Pompeja and 269 Justitia) have been discovered with a redder spectrum than any other object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The discovery was led by HASEGAWA Sunao, Associate Senior Researcher at ISAS JAXA, with an international team of researchers from MIT, the University of Hawai'i, Seoul National University, Kyoto University and the Laboratoire d'Astrophysique de Marseille.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

Earth's energy imbalance removes almost all doubt from human-made climate change

For decades, Earth’s energy system has been out of whack. Stability in Earth's climate hinges on a delicate balance between the amount of energy the planet absorbs from the sun and the amount of energy Earth emits back into space. But that equilibrium has been thrown off in recent years — and the imbalance is growing, according to a paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications.
AstronomyCNET

NASA rover spots 'whimsical' rock arch on Mars that's defying wind, dust

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. We like to marvel at large natural rock arches on Earth. Well, there's a tiny version on Mars and it's just as delightful. NASA's Curiosity rover got a good look at a weirdly textured little rock formation that's resisting the forces of wind and erosion on the red planet.
AstronomySpaceRef

Mars Hope Views Elysium Planetia On Mars

This photo was taken on March 15, 2021, by the digital exploration camera (EXI) of the Hope Probe, from a height of up to 1325 km above Mars, and the image shows the volcano area known as (Elysium Planetia) - Elysium Planitia) Resolution up to 145 m / pixel. Near...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

NASA gives SpaceX $178 million to help launch mission to search for life on Jupiter’s moon Europa

NASA is giving SpaceX $178 million to help launch a mission to Europa, a moon of ice with the potential for life, the space agency announced Friday. The main goal of the mission, called Europa Clipper, is to determine if Jupiter’s icy moon has conditions suitable for life. The project, “Earth’s first mission to conduct detailed investigations of Jupiter’s moon Europa,” will launch October 2024 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to a Friday statement from NASA.
AstronomyNASA

NASA Study Highlights Importance of Surface Shadows in Moon Water Puzzle

Scientists are confident that water ice can be found at the Moon’s poles inside permanently shadowed craters – in other words, craters that never receive sunlight. But observations show water ice is also present across much of the lunar surface, even during daytime. This is a puzzle: Previous computer models suggested any water ice that forms during the lunar night should quickly burn off as the Sun climbs overhead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy