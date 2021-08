These days, just about every racing series in the world is scrambling to replicate the universal success of the Formula 1 and Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive. MotoGP has a series on Amazon Prime. NASCAR has a series for all of its play-off contenders coming to USA, plus another focusing on just one team on Netflix itself. Major gaming publisher EA and F1 game developer Codemasters, however, have one-upped them all: Their entire next game, GRID Legends, is told as a docuseries in the style of Drive to Survive.