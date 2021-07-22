Growing by night

July is officially the rainiest in record in the state of Maine. One look at your flowers and vegetables might tell you they are not happy about it. It's just too much water. So if your plants have taken a beating, Tom Estabrook, of Estabrook's in Yarmouth, has some suggestions. He says it's really the combination of drought conditions in June and excessive rain in July that are upsetting our containers and vegetable beds. Potted plants are likely showing wear and tear. Estabrook suggests that the next time they need a little water include a fertilizer with it. He likes miracle grow bloom booster or any other liquid fertilizer. Those will push new blooms out to cover those looking sad right now. Containers of course will dry out faster than the plants in the ground and therefore need to be watered sooner.