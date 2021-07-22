Cancel
Polymeric fire-extinguishing coatings

By Marc S. Lavine, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough lightweight polymeric foams work well for thermal insulation, they tend to be flammable and do not bond well with most fire-retardant coatings. Drawing inspiration from the adhesion capabilities of snails and tree frogs, Ma et al. designed a polymeric coating based on a copolymer of hydroxyethyl acrylate (HEA) and sodium vinylsulfonate (VS). This waterborne, phase-separated polymer can be sprayed onto foams, where the hydroxyl groups in the HEA lead to strong H-bonding and the sodium sulfonate groups in the VS provide fire retardancy. The coating does not affect the thermal insulation properties of the foam but can self-extinguish a flame with low heat and smoke release because of its tendency to char.

science.sciencemag.org

