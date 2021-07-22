Dead Space Remake Announced, Developed By EA Motive
After weeks of rumors about a potential revival of the Dead Space series, we've finally learned of what's next for the survival horror franchise, and it is indeed a full remake of the original game. Announced during the EA Play 2021 live stream, the Dead Space remake--releasing on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S--will take us back to the USG Ishimura, focusing on Issac Clarke's harrowing descent into a decaying space station filled with mutated monsters known as necromorphs.www.gamespot.com
