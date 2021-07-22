Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dead Space remake confirmed: here's our first look

By Wes Fenlon
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's true: Dead Space is coming back. During its EA Play livestream on Thursday, EA revealed a remake of the 2008 sci-fi horror shooter in development at EA Motive. Motive also developed last year's quite good Star Wars Squadrons and the singleplayer campaign for Star Wars: Battlefront 2. The Dead...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Space#Ea#Engineering#Sci Fi#Ea Motive#Star Wars Squadrons#Visceral Games#Motive Studios#Usg#Ea Play Live 2021#Ascii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Star Wars
Related
Video GamesIGN

Dead Space Remake Won't Have Microtransactions

Reversing course from the controversial inclusion of microtransactions in Dead Space 3, the developers of the upcoming Dead Space remake have no intention of ever adding microtransactions to the game. Speaking to IGN ahead of the Dead Space trailer reveal, senior producer Phil Ducharme said the EA Motive team developing...
TV SeriesPosted by
PC Gamer

Here's your first look at The Lord of the Rings TV show

If you're like me, you've forgotten and remembered on several occasions that a fancy new Lord of the Rings TV show has been in development at Amazon. Well, five years and one (still ongoing) pandemic later, we finally have our first look at the show, as well as a release date: September 2, 2022.
Video GamesGamespot

Dead Space Creator Reacts To Remake News

The co-creator of the Dead Space franchise has reacted to EA's recent announcement of a remake from EA Motive. Glen Schofield, who is now working at Striking Distance Studios on a PUBG universe game called The Callisto Protocol, said on Twitter that he's excited to see the franchise continue with new developers.
Video GamesInverse

Everything you need to know about EA’s Dead Space remake

The rumors are true: A Dead Space remake is coming!. More than eight years after Dead Space 3 was released and nearly four since the series’ original developer closed, Electronic Arts revealed its plans to revive the Dead Space franchise at its EA Play 2021 showcase. This comes in the...
Video GamesGamespot

Dead Space Remake Announced, Developed By EA Motive

After weeks of rumors about a potential revival of the Dead Space series, we've finally learned of what's next for the survival horror franchise, and it is indeed a full remake of the original game. Announced during the EA Play 2021 live stream, the Dead Space remake--releasing on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S--will take us back to the USG Ishimura, focusing on Issac Clarke's harrowing descent into a decaying space station filled with mutated monsters known as necromorphs.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

EA Play Live 2021 Recap – Dead Space Remake Announcement is Here!

GRID Legends – Official Reveal Trailer. Time to race! GRID Legends is a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling motorsport action, incredible race variety and an immersive story that puts the player at the heart of the action. The game will be launching in 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One,...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Dead Space remake revealed at EA Play Live

A new Dead Space is coming from EA Motive, but the brief trailer shown at EA Play makes it a bit unclear as to whether it’s a true Dead Space 4 sequel, a remake, or a remaster. Fortunately, there’s a definitive answer for this question, one that brings the possibility that EA will revitalize the fan-favorite horror series. Here’s what players can expect from the new Dead Space game.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Dead Space returns with a next-gen remake

Dead Space is one of the scariest and best horror experiences you can have, on any medium. It is a seminal entry into the gaming horror genre and it is such a work of art it transcends simply gaming itself. Some of my most vivid gaming memories of my decades of play time are sitting alone with the lights off late into the night hearing the nechromorphs scratch at the walls as I inched down one blood soaked hall into another lit only by the flickering of neon that created more shadow than light. It stirred up a dread in equal measure with strategic combat sequences and action packed set pieces and is a crowning achievement of what sci-fi horror should be, and nailed all this 13 years ago on hardware that is now two generations old.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Will the Dead Space remake feature new content?

It was revealed at EA Play that a Dead Space remake is coming, but fans are curious about what that entails. Is this going to be a 1:1 remake or will EA Motive bring new content into the game? While we didn’t get much out of the short teaser shown, we can speculate at some of the things that might be added (or removed) from the remake.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Dead Space Is Back With a Monster-Dismembering Remake

Dead Space is back! As announced at EA Play last night, the first game in the survival horror series is getting a remake. Does this mean that Electronic Arts have got the gang back together, that after purchasing Dead Space developers Visceral Games and shuttering them they’ve seen the error of the ways? No, they haven’t.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

EA Play Live 2021: Battlefield Portal, Lost In Random, Apex Legends: Emergence, First Look At Dead Space Remake, & More

Today, EA revealed some more information about what’s next with some of its upcoming titles. We got news regarding what’s next for developer Codemasters, a short tease for the next season of Apex Legends, an update regarding the next EA Original Lost in Random, A look at Season 2 of Knockout City, the new game mode coming in Battlefield 2042, and the official reveal of the Dead Space Remake that was leaked before EA Play Live 2021. Here’s a rundown of everything that was revealed during the event.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

The Internet’s Freaking Out Over EA’s Dead Space Remake Reveal

While leaks prior to the big event may have preemptively revealed that a certain beloved survival horror franchise was on course to be making a return, prior knowledge certainly hasn’t put a damper on EA’s Dead Space remake announcement. Yesterday, the publisher confirmed Isaac Clarke’s return to the USG Ishimura...
Video GamesCollider

'Dead Space' Trailer Confirms the Remake Treatment for a Classic Space Survival Horror Game

The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space was originally released in 2008 and scared the pants off of gamers around the world — and EA has just released a teaser trailer for Dead Space along with the announcement that they will be completely rebuilding the game from the ground up, taking advantage of the Frostbite engine. Players will once again get to step into the boots of Isaac Clarke, everyman engineer, as he attempts to repair the vast and sprawling USG Ishimura.
Video GamesNME

‘Dead Space’ remake involves key developer behind ‘Dead Space 2’

It’s been revealed that a core member of the Dead Space 2 team is an instrumental part of the development of the Dead Space remake. In a ‘meet the team’ blog post by EA, more has been revealed about Motive – the development studio behind the upcoming remake. Much has been said already about how the team has previously shipped Star Wars: Squadrons and the single-player campaign of Star Wars Battlefront II but this article also looked at the thought process of senior producer Philippe Ducharme, creative director Roman Campos-Oriola and art director Mike Yazijian.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Valheim speedrunner takes down every boss in reverse order, a world-first

Last we checked in with streamer and speedrunner NickRawcliffe, he was taking down every boss in Valheim in under 90 minutes. More recently he attempted a much more grueling sort of challenge, taking on all five bosses again but this time... in reverse order. With a new character, NickRawcliffe defeated Valheim's final boss, Yagluth, first, and then worked his way back down the line to defeat the first boss, Eikthyr, last.
Video GamesTVOvermind

What To Expect With The Dead Space Remake

With the rumors of a Dead Space remake being in the works for several months, fans took it all with a grain of salt. When it comes to the gaming industry, gossip and speculations on potential secret projects being developed is a common occurrence. Originally developed by Visceral Games and published by Electronic Arts, Dead Space became an award-winning survival horror series. It spawned two sequels, two spin-offs, and an aminated feature. This universe was well-received and players couldn’t get enough of it. When Visceral Games went defunct in 2017, players naturally assumed that it was the last they will ever see Isaac Clarke and company. Well, it turns out that the rumor of a remake came out to be true. It took players by surprise and it rejuvenated the excitement of going back into the void of space to take on the Necromorphs once again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy