Brooklyn, MI

Luke Combs pays funeral expenses for three festival-goers

By WSYM Staff and Scripps National
 11 days ago
JACKSON, Mich. ( WSYM ) -- Country music star Luke Combs has paid for the funeral expenses of the three men who died at Faster Horses Festival.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova, and Richie Mays Jr. were found dead at a campground near the country music festival. Officials said the cause appeared to be carbon monoxide poisoning from a nearby generator.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he had paid for the funerals but said Combs did not wish to provide any further comment.

Combs was one of the headliners at this year's 3-day festival earlier this month held in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Brown, Mays and Sova were found dead in a travel trailer. Two other men were critically injured and remain in the hospital.

A woman was found dead on the festival grounds in an unrelated incident, investigators say.

Arthur-Day Funeral Home Office Manager Debbie Branham said the community support both locally and nationally has been overwhelming.

A GoFundMe page has already raised close to $58,000.

This story originally reported by Joe Gebhardt on FOX47News.com.

