Poll: COVID-19 Continues to Negatively Impact NJ Parents and Childcare

Parents and guardians of children between newborn to 36 months old are looking primarily to relatives to provide childcare support. According to a new online statewide survey conducted by The Fairleigh Dickinson Poll, with support from The Nicholson Foundation, nearly 2 in 3 (65%) indicate their child under 36 months is in some sort of formal childcare. The current study finds almost half (45%) indicate care is provided by a relative; 26% have their child in a childcare center/day care or preschool while 9% say a non-relative is providing the care. A third (35%) indicate their child is not currently in any type of childcare, including 41% of those with household incomes below $50,000.