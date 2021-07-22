Cancel
Public Health

Poll: COVID-19 Continues to Negatively Impact NJ Parents and Childcare

njbmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents and guardians of children between newborn to 36 months old are looking primarily to relatives to provide childcare support. According to a new online statewide survey conducted by The Fairleigh Dickinson Poll, with support from The Nicholson Foundation, nearly 2 in 3 (65%) indicate their child under 36 months is in some sort of formal childcare. The current study finds almost half (45%) indicate care is provided by a relative; 26% have their child in a childcare center/day care or preschool while 9% say a non-relative is providing the care. A third (35%) indicate their child is not currently in any type of childcare, including 41% of those with household incomes below $50,000.

