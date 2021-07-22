Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

No confidence in Home Secretary, says Police Federation amid pay row

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SRDjZ_0b4qnEiY00
Home Secretary Priti Patel inspects new police recruits (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

The Police Federation of England and Wales says it no longer has confidence in the Home Secretary after branding a bitterly opposed pay freeze for officers as “the final straw”.

Priti Patel has confirmed police officers earning more than £24,000 would be hit by the freeze. Those earning less will be given an annual rise of £250.

The body, which represents rank-and-file officers, said the pay system was “not fit for purpose” as it announced plans to withdraw its support from the body which reviews remuneration.

The Police Federation’s national chairman John Apter said: “We often hear the Home Secretary praise police officers but our members are so angry with this Government. They have been on the frontline of this pandemic for 18 months and will now see other public services given pay increases while they receive nothing.

“At the beginning of this pandemic they endured PPE shortages and were not even prioritised for the vaccination.

“They continue to be politicised and this pay announcement is the final straw.

“As the organisation that represents more than 130,000 police officers I can say quite categorically – we have no confidence in the current Home Secretary. I cannot look my colleagues in the eye and do nothing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVLdR_0b4qnEiY00
Home Secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Kent Police College (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Announcing the pay freeze in a written ministerial statement on Wednesday, Ms Patel said: “This is in order to ensure fairness between public and private sector wage growth, as the private sector was significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the form of reduced hours, suppressed earnings growth and increased redundancies, whilst the public sector was largely shielded from these effects.”

Mr Apter said the Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB) is “not truly independent” and “has its hands constantly tied by the Government who continually interfere”, adding: “We can no longer accept this and have no confidence in this system which is why we are walking away.”

The Federation said it had “tried its level best” to co-operate with Government, but warned: “They cannot be trusted or taken at face value in the way we would expect.”

It comes as the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said the Government’s decision will make many officers feel “undervalued” and would be a “hard pill to swallow”.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: “As the Government makes spending decisions over coming months, we are urging ministers to fund meaningful and fair pay increases from 2022 that properly reflect the important and complex work police officers do.”

Lee Freeman, the Chief Constable of Humberside Police, described the situation as “ wholly unsatisfactory” in a post on Twitter.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the party “fully supports” the Federation’s decision and claimed Ms Patel had “badly let down police officers, who have served our country so bravely throughout this pandemic.”

He added: “A zero percent pay offer is completely unacceptable – it is a real-terms pay cut, exposing the hypocrisy of a Conservative Government that gives warm words of praise to the police and refuses to back it up with action.”

Mr Thomas-Symonds said he had written to Ms Patel to tell her that her position is “untenable”, accusing her of a “range of key failings”.

The Home Office said: “The Home Secretary has demonstrated her commitment time and time again to supporting the brave police officers who keep us safe, giving them the resources and powers they need to fight crime and protect the public.

“We are recruiting 20,000 extra officers, 8,771 already in place, increased taxpayer funding for policing by up to £600 million and gave forces £200 million to meet unforeseen costs of the pandemic. This is in addition to enhancing protection of the police, increasing sentencing for assaulting officers and investment in equipment.

“The economy has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, with pressures on public finances and we must protect jobs and ensure fairness.”

Staff working for the National Crime Agency are also facing the pay freeze.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humberside Police#Economy#Uk#Home#Police Federation#The Police Federation#Ppe#Prrb#Npcc#Twitter#A Conservative Government#The Home Office#The National Crime Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Jobs
Related
Priti PatelPosted by
Daily Mail

Chief constable brands police pay freeze an 'insult' to officers as Police Federation chief says forces feel 'bitterly let down, betrayed' and Labour tells Priti Patel it's not too late to change course

The Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police has branded the decision to impose a pay freeze on officers as 'wholly unacceptable' and an 'insult'. Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed earlier this week those earning more than £24,000 would be hit by the public sector pay freeze - with those earning less given an annual rise of just £250.
Priti PatelThe Independent

I can see why the Police Federation has lost confidence in Priti Patel

The Police Federation has stated that it has “lost all confidence” in the home secretary, Priti Patel. It is quite remarkable that it has had any confidence at all to lose, as there seems very little she has done while in office to foster any belief that she has the interests of police officers’ wellbeing, earnings or working conditions as part of her remit.
Call of DutyPosted by
Daily Mail

Police anger over pay freeze could see officers enforce a 'go-slow' on 999 calls or ditch their guns on VIP duty, their federation warns

Police anger over a pay freeze could see officers enforce a 'go-slow' on 999 calls or ditch their guns on VIP duty, their federation leaders have warned. The Police Federation of England and Wales, which represents 130,000 rank-and-file officers, declared last week that it had no confidence in the Home Secretary Priti Patel after she refused to fund an annual pay rise.
Politicskentlive.news

Boris Johnson backs Priti Patel in row over police pay freeze

Boris Johnson insisted the public understands the need for public sector pay restraint as he backed his home secretary in the dispute with the Police Federation. The prime minister insisted that "no one would want to pay our fantastic police more than I would" after freezing the salaries of all officers earning more than £24,000.
Law EnforcementSunderland Echo

Police attacks increased during pandemic

Home Office data shows 205 attacks on police officers were recorded by the force between April 2020 and March 2021 – a significant increase from the 121 reported the previous year. All the recorded attacks in 2020-21 resulted in an injury. The number of assaults across England and Wales has...
TravelPosted by
newschain

Calls for further easing of travel rules after abandonment of amber watchlist

Boris Johnson faced fresh calls to ease international travel restrictions as the fallout continued from a decision to abandon plans for a new watchlist. The idea of an “amber watchlist” for countries at risk of being moved into the red category has been ditched following ministerial infighting, Tory backbench opposition and criticism from the travel industry.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Covid jabs for 16 and 17-year-olds could be approved within days – Sturgeon

Labour has said the Government must have a plan to roll out coronavirus vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds following suggestions experts were about to approve the move. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “veering towards expecting” the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) would soon outline updated guidance for young people having the coronavirus jab.
TravelPosted by
newschain

CBI urges loosened travel restrictions amid ‘last chance saloon’ for summer

Business leaders have called on the Government to open up travel at a faster rate, as the holiday flights industry faces a “last chance saloon” for the summer season. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has called for a “new settlement” to help the travel industry and the UK economy more broadly “live with Covid”, which would mean fewer people flying into the UK would need to isolate on arrival.
Public SafetyThe Independent

Police confirm ‘several casualties’ in Pentagon shooting

Police have confirmed “several casualties” from a shooting incident outside the Pentagon on Tuesday. The building, which acts as headquarters for America’s armed forces, was locked down after multiple shots were fired at the Pentagon Transit Center. Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s chief of police, provided more details...

Comments / 0

Community Policy