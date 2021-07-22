Cancel
Ariana Grande Switches Up 'Positions' For Live Performance Video: Watch

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande switched and live mixed "Positions" for her sixth and final Vevo live performance on Thursday (July 22). She kicked off the sultry display by expertly layering her vocal harmonies, as previously heard in a behind-the-scenes clip from the recording of the song, before repeating the pre-chorus, "I'm tryna meet your mama on a Sunday/ Then make a lotta love on a Monday." The delicate guitar plucking of "Positions" cut into Grande's masterclass of live mixing, ushering the all-too familiar hit the way the Arianators have heard it before -- but with some extra pizzazz.

www.billboard.com

