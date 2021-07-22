Widespread Outage Disrupts Major Retail, Financial, Travel, Olympic Websites Worldwide
A widespread disruption caused severe outages for some of the world's biggest websites on Thursday afternoon - and it was all caused by a software update gone horribly wrong. DownDetector.com showed a sharp and simultaneous spike in outage reports for prominent travel, retail, financial and gaming websites globally. In most cases, the spike in outage reports appeared to start around 11:40 a.m. ET.www.nbclosangeles.com
