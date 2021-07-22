Cancel
Widespread Outage Disrupts Major Retail, Financial, Travel, Olympic Websites Worldwide

By NBC Southern California
NBC Los Angeles
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA widespread disruption caused severe outages for some of the world's biggest websites on Thursday afternoon - and it was all caused by a software update gone horribly wrong. DownDetector.com showed a sharp and simultaneous spike in outage reports for prominent travel, retail, financial and gaming websites globally. In most cases, the spike in outage reports appeared to start around 11:40 a.m. ET.

