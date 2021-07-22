Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

IRS warns of child tax credit scams: What parents should know

Posted by 
GMA
GMA
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sy9I2_0b4mmFiE00

Just one week after parents across the United States began to receive the first of new monthly child tax credit payments , they are being warned to look out for fraud.

The Internal Revenue Service issued a warning urging parents to be aware of criminals trying to steal their personal and financial information.

"Cyber criminals use every opportunity to try to scam people out of money," the agency said in a statement Wednesday . "With the Advance Payments of the Child Tax Credit going out to eligible taxpayers, the IRS warns folks to be aware that thieves may use these payments as bait."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osuNJ_0b4mmFiE00
ABCNews.com - VIDEO: Thieves attempt to take from parents amid child tax credits

Specifically, the IRS says parents should be on the lookout for phone calls, emails, text messages and messages on social media asking to verify information in order to receive the child tax credit payments.

Parents are also advised not to take the bait of any pre-recorded, urgent or threatening messages warning about a lawsuit or arrest, or any requests to make a payment using a gift card, wire transfer or crypto currency.

"Remember…the IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information," the agency said. "When it comes to phone calls, remember the IRS does not leave pre-recorded, urgent or threatening messages. For example, if you get a voice mail saying a warrant will be issued for your arrest… this is not the IRS."

In most cases, parents do not need to do anything to receive the monthly payments.

The IRS is using information from people's 2019 or 2020 tax return to automatically enroll them for advance payments.

For people who have not previously filed taxes , the IRS has created a new online tool that allows non-filers to report their information.

There is also help on the IRS website for people who do not have a bank account.

The IRS website also has more information on how to report tax scams .

Comments / 1

GMA

GMA

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Tax Scams#Tax Return
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
IRS
Related
Income TaxCNET

Worried about your missing IRS tax refund? Here's what to do about it

Millions of people have been waiting months to receive their tax refunds from the IRS. An IRS backlog of about 35 million unprocessed returns, as reported in June by the Taxpayer Advocate Service, is due to challenges caused by the pandemic. On top of that, the IRS has been buried with stimulus payments, adjustments for returns and the calculation of other credits and tax breaks. We'll tell you how to check the status of your refund without waiting on hold with the IRS.
Income TaxCNET

Still waiting for July's child tax credit payment? Here's how to track your money online

The first child tax credit payment was sent on July 15, and the next one is less than two weeks away. But some frustrated parents are still waiting for the first check. The extra money can be a big help for families preparing for kids to go back to school and cover everyday expenses. Eligible families can get up to $300 every month for each eligible child, depending on the child's age and household income. We did some digging and found a few reasons for the holdup.
Income TaxCNET

How to check if you're eligible for the August child tax credit. And what to do if you're not

If you didn't receive a child tax credit payment last month, does that mean you're not eligible for the next advance monthly payment on Aug. 13, which could be up to $300 per kid? Or what if you got that first payment, but you think your household isn't eligible, which means you'll have to pay back a portion to the IRS next year? You can quickly find all this out by using the IRS Eligibility Assistant tool. All you need on hand is your personal information like income, filing status and number of children.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: You Have 1 Week Left to Meet This Important Child Tax Credit Deadline

Want to hold off on receiving the monthly Child Tax Credit advance payments? You need to act quickly or your check will soon be on the way for August. There may not be another direct stimulus payment on the horizon, but as of last week, more federal money has been landing in bank accounts and mailboxes across the nation. In mid-July, the IRS began sending out the first round of advanced Child Tax Credit payments, which are worth up to $300 per child to families who qualify.
Income TaxForbes

Will I Receive The Child Tax Credit in 2022?

The U.S. government disbursed more than $15 billion of monthly child tax credit payments in July to American families. These payments were part of the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion dollar package meant to provide financial relief from the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The bill signed into...
Income TaxStreet.Com

Child Tax Credit Calculator and Top 7 Requirements

The American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021 is designed to assist in the United States’ recovery from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A significant part of the plan includes the broadening of the Child Tax Credit to include more families, increase the financial benefits the credit provides, and to get these benefits into the hands of the eligible taxpayers quickly through the use of Advanced Monthly Payments in 2021.
Newark, NJPosted by
CBS New York

Scammers Targeting Parents Who Qualify For Expanded Child Tax Credit; ‘The IRS Is Never Going To Call You’

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Parents who qualified for the federal government’s expanded child tax credit are now being targeted by scammers. New Jersey’s Office of Homeland Security said Monday it’s already received more than a dozen complaints, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Jasmine Morrison of Newark received $500 last month. It was money she sorely needed to support her two kids, ages 7 and 11. “The grocery bills being pretty significant,” Morrison said. She’s one of many New Jerseyans the state says are being targeted by scammers who ask for personal information in order to continue receiving the expanded monthly child tax credits. “The minute you...
Public SafetyPosted by
Big Country News

IRS Criminal Investigation Warns Taxpayers About Tax Credit Scams

WASHINGTON - The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division is warning taxpayers about Child Tax Credit-related scams, which criminals may use to steal money and personal information. While millions of American families started receiving the advance Child Tax Credit payments last week, criminals were already looking for innovative tactics to...
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

North Alabama BBB speaks on IRS Child Tax Credit Payments scams

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — In July, the Internal Revenue Service began sending the first monthly Child Tax Credit payments to millions of families across the country; the result of one part of a stimulus package passed by congress back in March. Scammers wasted no time trying to use this to their advantage.

Comments / 1

Community Policy