Through August 18th, a vast selection of digital PS4 and PS5 games are discounted through Sony’s online store. You can get these discounts through the consoles themselves, through the mobile app, or by signing in and purchasing them through its website here. There are 1,264 games and other kinds of content on sale, and it’s a great time to load up on PS5-exclusive games that rarely see a discount, as well as newer PS4 releases that are compatible on the newer console. Some of the standouts include Returnal for $49.69 (30 percent off its original price), Demon’s Souls for $49.69 (30 percent off), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $35 (usually $50), and Hitman 3 for $30 (usually $60).