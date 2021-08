Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron took a shot at Spotify over their their lucrative deal with Joe Rogan to have exclusive licensing rights to his show. Maron joined Tom Segura on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, where they talked about living in Texas. As Maron took a few humorous digs at Segura over their new hometown, he remarked that “you’re different. You’re your own guy, you’re your own life, you weren’t one of the guys who rented out space in Joe’s ass.”