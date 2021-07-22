Police investigating after nude body of man found in North Beaumont neighborhood Thursday morning

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a north Beaumont neighborhood Thursday morning, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Police were called to the 11000 block of Fairfield Drive near the intersection of Fairfield and Broadoak Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday about a welfare check.

Investigators learned a resident was walking in the area and saw an unresponsive man in a ditch, according the release.

Police found the nude body of an older, Black man in a ditch along the roadway, according to Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III.

The man has not been identified and the cause of death has not been determined as of Thursday afternoon. An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Collins.

Police have blocked off some of the block with crime scene tape at the intersection with Broadoak Street as they investigate.

Any one with information is encouraged to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (409) 833- TIPS

If you noticed anything suspicious in the area or have information that may help investigators, call the Beaumont Police Department- 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be paid for information that leads to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas, 409-833-TIPS or submit your tip by downloading the P3 TIPS app on your smartphone or tablet.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

