Beaumont, TX

Police investigating after nude body of man found in North Beaumont neighborhood Thursday morning

12NewsNow
12NewsNow
 11 days ago

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a north Beaumont neighborhood Thursday morning, according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.

Police were called to the 11000 block of Fairfield Drive near the intersection of Fairfield and Broadoak Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday about a welfare check.

Investigators learned a resident was walking in the area and saw an unresponsive man in a ditch, according the release.

Police found the nude body of an older, Black man in a ditch along the roadway, according to Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III.

The man has not been identified and the cause of death has not been determined as of Thursday afternoon. An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Collins.

Police have blocked off some of the block with crime scene tape at the intersection with Broadoak Street as they investigate.

Any one with information is encouraged to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (409) 833- TIPS

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

Full Beaumont Police Department news release...

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 8:19 a.m. Officers responded to the 11000 block of Fairfield, just south of Broad Oak, in reference to a welfare check.  Officers learned a resident was walking in the area and saw an unresponsive older black male in a ditch.   Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation, the deceased male has not been identified, nor has cause of death been determined. An autopsy was ordered by Justice of the Peace Collins.

If you noticed anything suspicious in the area or have information that may help investigators, call the Beaumont Police Department- 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be paid for information that leads to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas, 409-833-TIPS or submit your tip by downloading the P3 TIPS app on your smartphone or tablet. All tips given to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. The Crime Stoppers board meets once a month to approve tips that are recommended by the lead investigator.  Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is a non-profit organization that operates on donated money and managed by a vetted civilian volunteer board  with the assistance of  law enforcement coordinators. There are numerous Crime Stopper organizations, but this one covers Hardin, Jefferson and Orange counties.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

