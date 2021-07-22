Otis McKane trial in the death of SAPD Det. Benjamin Marconi continues Thursday

The second week of Otis McKane's murder trial resumed Monday at 9 a.m. He faces capital murder charges in the death of San Antonio Police Department Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane is alleged to have killed Marconi in an ambush-style attack outside of San Antonio Police headquarters in November 2016. McKane confessed to killing Marconi, saying he was angry with the police for not helping with his custody battle.

Jurors on Wednesday were guided through aerial video of San Antonio SWAT team members converging on the defendant the day after Detective Marconi was killed.

Sergeant Steven Miller, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified on Wednesday as prosecutors showcased video captured from an aircraft 12,000 feet in the air.

The video shows the journey of a white Buick being driven by McKane until it was stopped by law enforcement.

Take a look at video shown to the jury on Wednesday:

The state has brought more than 40 witnesses to the stand since the trial started last week.

The Bexar County District Attorney plans to pursue the death penalty in the punishment phase of the trial if McKane is convicted of the charges.