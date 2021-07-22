UAB launches series of informational COVID-19 discussions for medical professionals and the public

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases some questions continue about the COVID-19 vaccination. The majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19, both locally and nationwide, have not been vaccinated. There have been a very small number of breakthrough infections among vaccinated individuals who have had prolonged contact with an unvaccinated Covid positive individual. As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker*, more than 85% of new COVID cases are the result of the delta variant, which is more easily transferred from person to person.