UAB launches series of informational COVID-19 discussions for medical professionals and the public

By Bob Shepard
uab.edu
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine will present a series of panel discussions, What’s New with COVID-19, with the latest information available on the pandemic. The first session, open to the public and to health care providers across the state, will feature Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, and Michael Saag, M.D., director of the Center for AIDS Research.

