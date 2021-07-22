Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. CDC advisers back J&J COVID-19 vaccine benefits amid neurological illness reports

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDhz1_0b4jrFkW00
A general view of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

July 22 (Reuters) - Despite reports of a rare neurological disorder appearing in some people who have received Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine, the benefits of its use outweigh the risks, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel said on Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week added a warning to its fact sheet for J&J's single-shot vaccine saying that data suggests there is an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) in the six weeks after vaccination.

The CDC advisory panel evaluated the J&J vaccine's risks and benefits after these preliminary reports of GBS from people who have gotten the shot.

Given the possible association between GBS and the vaccine, CDC will update its considerations for the use of J&J's vaccine to say that patients with a history of GBS should first look at the availability of two-shot mRNA-based vaccines from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O), an agency official said.

The FDA cited 100 preliminary reports of GBS in J&J vaccine recipients including 95 serious cases that required hospitalization and one reported death.

J&J on Thursday said the known benefits on its vaccine outweigh known potential risks.

Members of a work group of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) expressed "strong support" for continued use of J&J vaccine, the CDC's Sarah Mbaeyi said during the panel meeting.

The CDC will also update some of its communication materials on the vaccine, including information for medical providers on talking to patients about vaccine safety and frequently asked questions, Mbaeyi added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

154K+
Followers
187K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#J J#Guillain Barre#Gbs#Pfizer Inc Lrb Pfe N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The WHO Just Released a Major Warning About This "Dangerous" Vaccine Trend

As of right now, health officials and researchers say the best way to protect yourself against COVID is by being fully vaccinated—which in the U.S. is either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. But experts are still divided on how to produce the greatest levels of immunity against the virus. As Pfizer butts heads with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the need for booster shots, health officials around the world are exploring different options for upping vaccine efficacy. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against one vaccination practice that's gaining steam.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Aspirin and other common anti-inflammatory drugs could help prevent COVID-19 deaths, says pharmacy researcher

A University of Alberta pharmacologist is encouraging the trial of common anti-inflammatory medications such as aspirin to treat the most harmful outcomes of COVID-19. Most people infected with SARS-CoV-2 recover without serious symptoms, reported Ayman El-Kadi, professor in the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, in a recently published academic paper. However, some patients develop inflammation in the lungs, causing coughing and shortness of breath, and a few develop hyperinflammation that can lead to organ failure and death.
Industryaudacy.com

New possible side effect of Johnson & Johnson vaccine discovered

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The FDA is preparing to add a warning to the vaccine in light of the new findings. But this side effect was not entirely unexpected. Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an immune response that causes paralyzation and can be very serious if not treated, has been linked to vaccinations before.
Public HealthL.A. Weekly

Those Who Get COVID-19 After Getting The Pfizer Vaccine Also Suffer From This

Breakthrough COVID-19 is causing a lot of stress for people who are inoculated. Here’s what these infections have in common in people who have the Pfizer vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines have curbed the pandemic, being the only measure capable of enforcing some control. While the initial months of the year were marked by a sharp decline of COVID-19 cases, this hasn’t been the case over the last couple of weeks, with new variants in circulation and groups of people who have yet to be inoculated. Then there’s breakthrough COVID-19.
Medical & Biotechcw39.com

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2%...
Public HealthNewswise

CDC withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test does not mean the test failed

On July 21st, 2021, a Lab Alert issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Center for Surveillance, Epidemiology, and Laboratory Systems announced that the CDC would be withdrawing its request for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 PCR diagnostic test after December 2021. Claims regarding the misuse of the COVID-19 PCR test have been circulating for quite some time. This Lab Alert has rekindled these claims, using it as validation that the test is inaccurate. Many are also citing this statement in the Lab Alert: “CDC encourages laboratories to consider adoption of a multiplexed method that can facilitate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses” and using it as validation that the test cannot differentiate the difference between SARS-CoV-2 and the flu virus.
Pharmaceuticalsoutbreaknewstoday.com

Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, gets FDA approval for prevention in immunocompromised adults

GlaxoSmithKline today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Shingrix (Zoster Vaccine Recombinant, Adjuvanted) for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster) in adults aged 18 years and older who are or who will be at increased risk of shingles due to immunodeficiency or immunosuppression caused by known disease or therapy. Immunocompromised individuals are at greater risk of shingles and associated complications than immunocompetent individuals.
Public HealthNature.com

The COVID vaccine makers tell all

A book from the Oxford–AstraZeneca team, and a documentary, go behind the scenes in the race to vaccinate the world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaxxers: The Inside Story of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine and the Race Against the Virus Sarah Gilbert & Catherine Green...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NJ.com

When will the vaccines be fully approved by FDA?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it is working to fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines as coronavirus cases continue to rise and vaccination rates drop. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey released this month found that among the one-third of U.S. adults surveyed who are unvaccinated, 16%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy