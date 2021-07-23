UPDATE: Barricaded man in Thorntons Way Circle surrenders to Huntsville police on Decatur rape, sodomy charges, police say

Final update, July 22 1:30 p.m.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) booked 29-year-old Korte Pierre Watkins into the Morgan County Jail on a total bond of $695,000.

Watkins has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and three counts of possession of obscene matter.

Watkins is a registered sex offender from Huntsville and the DPD said he allegedly traveled to Decatur and engaged in an unlawful sex act with a child. Decatur police say that over the course of the investigation, Watkins was found to be in possession of multiple obscene images of a separate child victim.

July 22 10:40 a.m.

The Huntsville Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say Kaorte Pierre Watkins surrendered to officers outside a home on Thorntons Way Circle without incident. The Decatur Police Department had seven warrants out for Watkins arrest, including charges for rape, sodomy, electronic solicitation, traveling to meet a child for a sexual act and three counts of obscene matter, according to HPD.

Watkins is being transported to the Morgan County Jail.

When HPD officers attempted to serve the arrest warrant, Watkins allegedly locked himself inside the home of a family member and refused to make contact with police, according to HPD.

Police say the family returned to the home late at night on Wednesday, July 21, and were able to get Watkins to peacefully surrender in the morning of Thursday, July 22.

July 22 12:08 a.m.

Statement from Huntsville Police:

Officers were attempting to serve warrants on a wanted individual on Thorntons Way Circle around 5 p.m. tonight (July 21) when they believe they spotted him. The wanted individual went inside a home and refused to come out. Over the past few hours, we made contact with family to gain access to the home but were unsuccessful.

The wanted individual has warrants out of a different jurisdiction.

We will continue to monitor the situation. There is no longer a permitter set-up in the area. Residents are back in their homes.

HPD will work with the U.S. Marshals to resolve the situation.

July 21 11:41 p.m . Huntsville police have lifted the perimeter around a neighborhood where a person barricaded themselves in a home on Thortons Way Circle, but ask people not to come to the area unless they have a reason to be there.

According to Huntsville Police Spokesperson Sydney Martin, HPD is working with the U.S. Marshalls Office to resolve the situation, with involved an attempt to serve warrants. Authorities never entered the building or made contact with the person.

July 21 8:05 p.m. Huntsville police continue to arrive at a scene where a person has barricaded themselves inside a home while more people, presumably residents of the subdivision on Thorntons Way Circle leave the area.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

More Huntsville police are arriving at a scene where a person has barricaded themselves in a building in a residential area.

Nearby buildings are being evacuated and the entrance to the subdivision on Thorntons Way Circle is closed to traffic.

WZDX will bring you more information as it becomes available.