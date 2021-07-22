ABC13 virtual job fair features programs that let you earn while you learn

If you're looking for a job or a way to earn while you learn a new career, ABC13 has a way for you to get one of those positions quickly.

We partnered with Workforce Solutions Thursday to host a virtual job fair offering information on pre-apprenticeship programs and free career advice.

About 800 jobs are available in several industries, including education, construction, and leisure and hospitality. You can apply for the jobs during the event through Workforce Solutions' social media or website

During the event each week, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline and get free career help. The number is 832-849-0480.

In addition to the jobs, you can apply for a pre-apprenticeship program that's accepting new applicants. After completing the course, you can be placed into an apprenticeship in a trade field and earn a paycheck while you learn the trade.

To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions' website , and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

To participate in the virtual job fair each week, look for the livestream on our website and streaming apps.