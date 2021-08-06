Clothing, school supplies can be purchased free of Ohio sales tax Aug. 6-8
This year's Ohio sales tax holiday is set for Aug. 6-8 and there are multiple ways for consumers to take advantage.
Throughout the weekend, the following items can be purchased without sales and use tax:
- Clothing priced at $75 or less
- School supplies priced at $20 or less
- School instructional material priced at $20 or less
There is no limit on the amount of items that can be purchased. Items used in a trade or business are not exempt.
Items considered clothing: Shirts, sweaters, pants, shorts, skirts, dresses, uniforms, shoes, sandals, boots, underwear, socks, hats, rainwear, lab coats, diapers, wedding apparel and more.
Items considered school supplies: Binders, book bags, calculators, crayons, folders, glue, highlighters, index cards, lunch boxes, markers, notebooks, paper, pencils, pencil boxes, rulers, scissors and more.
For a complete list of items free of sales tax, click here.
The sales tax holiday starts Aug. 6 at midnight and ends Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m.
