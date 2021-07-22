Covid-19: Theatre and concert hall decision in NI delayed

I was born in 1953 in Belfast, and grew up in an area called Ballymurphy, which is West Belfast. That area was built primarily for people returning from the war. It was basically low cost housing. Where we grew up was mixed, predominately Catholic, but still mixed. In the late sixties when The Troubles started, the areas began polarizing, the Protestants moved out or were forced out by the pressure of the politics of the time. A great deal of animosity was being thrown up by the likes of Rev. Ian Paisley, a rabid right wing Unionist cleric. The city of Belfast was dividing, as the Catholics came to congregate in West Belfast and the Protestants in mainly North and East Belfast. Up until the late 60's and early 70's it wasn't so polarized, because there were many families of opposite religious affiliation living in one another's neighborhoods. The Catholics went to Catholic schools run by the Church, the Protestants went to state school. It's still done, but it's beginning to break down a little now. The Catholics put a great deal of effort into maintaining their schools and keeping control of them. I wasn't brought up a Republican, I guess you could say a Nationalist. I was aware, because every so often the political pendulum would swing back one way or the other. The Troubles would revisit us. We had what was known as The Troubles in the 20's, the 40's and in the 50's. The Troubles were always a little pocket of time when things bind up again.