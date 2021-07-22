Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Covid-19: Theatre and concert hall decision in NI delayed

BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decision on whether to reopen theatres and concert halls has been delayed by the Northern Ireland Executive until next week. Venues were expected to reopen on 26 July but minsters want more time to consider the health implications. Ministers however have agreed to relax some restrictions considered low risk.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Covid 19#Theatres#Concert Halls#Bbc News Ni#The Department Of Health#Gp#Bbc Radio Ulster#Evening Extra#Retail Ni#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldBBC

Covid-19: No further deaths but 1,430 positive cases in NI

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. No further coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: No more deaths and 639 new cases in NI

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a...
WorldPosted by
newschain

NI Executive to meet to discuss Covid-19 relaxations and waiting list crisis

Stormont ministers will meet later to consider further Covid-19 relaxations for Northern Ireland and discuss ways to tackle the region’s spiralling health waiting lists. The virtual executive meeting will re-examine a number of decisions that were postponed last week amid concerns about rising infection numbers. These “moderate” risk moves include...
TravelBBC

Covid-19: NI Executive to relax travel isolation rules

People who have been fully vaccinated in the EU or the US will not need to self-isolate when entering Northern Ireland from Monday. This easing of the Covid-19 travel rules is in line with changes made in England, Scotland and Wales. The Northern Ireland Executive also decided to allow international...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Nurse says 'red tape' a delay to increasing staff

A nurse has spoken of her frustration at the "red tape" that she has said is preventing more staff from getting on to wards. The nurse, who wished to remain anonymous, has been waiting on the completion of pre-employment checks since being offered bank shifts with the South Eastern Trust in May.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Are NI's young people resisting the vaccine?

"Get the jab, grab a poke". It was a catchy slogan with a serious message about getting a Covid-19 vaccination, with a free ice-cream afterwards. But despite such incentives and pleas for younger people to get the jab, figures show the number of young people being vaccinated remains relatively low.
BBC

Covid-19: Scotland to end most Covid rules and cabinet splits over travel

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning. 1. Scotland confirms end to most Covid restrictions. Social distancing will end in most settings, capacity limits will be scrapped for pubs, restaurants and large events,...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Nisra records increase in NI's virus-related deaths

There have been nine Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland in the week to last Friday (23 July), according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra). The government agency said that figure is the highest number since early April this year. It brings Nisra's total to 2,997...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: NI vaccination passport applications extended

People in Northern Ireland who are travelling abroad up to and including 10 August can now apply for a Covid-19 vaccination certificate. The certificate allows travellers to prove they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for countries which require that for entry. The system was offline for several days having been...
Worldnitravelnews.com

NI’s Digital Covid Passport Service Operational Again

The Department of Health (DoH) has confirmed that Northern Ireland’s Digital Covid Passport Scheme is operational again after it was temporarily suspended due to a series of technical issues. Holidaymakers across the Province were left anxious and frustrated as they desperately tried to get vaccination certification ahead of their summer...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
ConstructionBBC

Covid-19: Construction schemes delayed as staff self-isolate

A construction company said almost all of its sites have been impacted by staff shortages as workers are told to self-isolate. Eleanor Deeley, of the Coventry-based Deeley Group, said work on projects including care homes and housing was delayed as a result. She is calling for construction workers to be...
Scotlandtheava.com

Pol Brennan Interview (March 17, 1999)

I was born in 1953 in Belfast, and grew up in an area called Ballymurphy, which is West Belfast. That area was built primarily for people returning from the war. It was basically low cost housing. Where we grew up was mixed, predominately Catholic, but still mixed. In the late sixties when The Troubles started, the areas began polarizing, the Protestants moved out or were forced out by the pressure of the politics of the time. A great deal of animosity was being thrown up by the likes of Rev. Ian Paisley, a rabid right wing Unionist cleric. The city of Belfast was dividing, as the Catholics came to congregate in West Belfast and the Protestants in mainly North and East Belfast. Up until the late 60's and early 70's it wasn't so polarized, because there were many families of opposite religious affiliation living in one another's neighborhoods. The Catholics went to Catholic schools run by the Church, the Protestants went to state school. It's still done, but it's beginning to break down a little now. The Catholics put a great deal of effort into maintaining their schools and keeping control of them. I wasn't brought up a Republican, I guess you could say a Nationalist. I was aware, because every so often the political pendulum would swing back one way or the other. The Troubles would revisit us. We had what was known as The Troubles in the 20's, the 40's and in the 50's. The Troubles were always a little pocket of time when things bind up again.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Optimism raised over Newcastle's falling rates

Newcastle's falling Covid rates show a "clear case for some optimism", the city's director of public health said. Prof Eugene Milne said the rate was "better" than he had feared, more than a fortnight after restrictions eased. Figures show infections are 341 per 100,000, albeit still above the England average...

Comments / 0

Community Policy