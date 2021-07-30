Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bank of America (BAC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 16.7% to $0.21; 2.2% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 annualized. This is a 16.7% increase from the prior dividend of $0.18. The dividend...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of America#Bac#Dividend Yield#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Bac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Lamb Weston (LW) Declares $0.235 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share, or $0.94 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

SmartFinancial (SMBK) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ: SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on August...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE: APAM) reported Q2 EPS of $1.28, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $1.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $304.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $298.47 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Timken (TKR) Declares $0.3 Quarterly Dividend; 1.6% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Timken (NYSE: TKR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 20, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stryker (SYK) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stryker (NYSE: SYK) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, or $2.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 29, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Alteryx (AYX) Tops Q2 EPS by 17c, Guidance Trails Estimates

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.08), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.25). Revenue for the quarter came in at $120 million versus the consensus estimate of $113.04 million. GUIDANCE:. Alteryx sees Q3 2021...
StocksStreetInsider.com

HSBC Downgrades Zymergen Inc (ZY) to Reduce

HSBC analyst Sriharsha Pappu downgraded Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ: ZY) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Main Street Capital (MAIN) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend; 6.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) declared a monthly dividend of $0.21 per share, or $2.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record...
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo vs. Bank of America: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

With increasing financial transactions and capital market activities, the financial industry is experiencing a solid boost. This, coupled with the Fed’s plan to raise interest rates sooner than expected, could drive up Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) revenues. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a leading financial services company that provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through four segments: consumer banking and lending; commercial banking; corporate and investment banking; and wealth and investment management. In comparison, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through the following segments: consumer banking; global wealth & investment management; global banking; and global market segments.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

FirstEnergy (FE) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend; 4.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, or $1.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on August...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pitney-Bowes (PBI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pitney-Bowes (NYSE: PBI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on August...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Raises Quarterly Dividend 11.1% to $0.10; 1.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, or $0.4 annualized. This is an 11.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.09. The dividend will...
StocksStreetInsider.com

CompX International (CIX) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend; 4.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CompX International (NYSE: CIX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 14, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StocksStreetInsider.com

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Declares $1.08 Quarterly Dividend; 2.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share, or $4.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 29, 2021, to stockholders of...
Marketsinvesting.com

Bank of America Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for ZoomInfo Technologies

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities analyst Koji Ikeda reiterated a Buy rating on ZoomInfo Technologies on Monday, setting a price target of $75, which is approximately 36.91% above the present share price of $54.78. Ikeda expects ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the third quarter...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Declares $0.3025 Quarterly Dividend; 3.8% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3025 per share, or $1.21 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Perrigo (PRGO) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend; 2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, or $0.96 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021, with...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Loews Corp. (L) Declares $0.0625 Quarterly Dividend; 0.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share, or $0.25 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Robert Half International (RHI) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 25, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...

Comments / 0

Community Policy