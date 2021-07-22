Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hebron, CT

Gay City State Park closed following bacteria test

Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0NgX_0b4aPwTO00

With a nice summer day finally on tap, swimmers in Hebron will have to find another place to go.

Gay City State Park is once again closed following water quality tests by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The department is waiting on new tests results Friday.

Mashamoquet Brook State Park's swim area is also closed, but for maintenance.

Indicator bacteria are not disease-causing pathogens but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of water bodies.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hebron, CT
Government
City
Hebron, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay City State Park#Indicator Bacteria#Twitter#Facebook Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Politics
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy