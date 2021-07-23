Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick, GA

Men accused in Arbery's death to get jury selection hearing

Posted by 
11Alive
11Alive
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvY9R_0b4YGppy00

A Georgia judge is expected to delve into the jury selection process at a hearing for the upcoming murder trial of three men accused of killing a Black man, Ahmaud Arbery.

A judge scheduled a pre-trial conference Thursday at a courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia.

Three white men are charged with murder in the February 2020 killing of Arbery, a 25-year-old African American who was chased and shot after two of the defendants spotted him running in their Georgia neighborhood.

Attorneys for two of the men asked the judge to keep reporters out of the courtroom during questioning of potential jurors.

Media outlets including The Associated Press have objected.

Comments / 0

11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Jury Selection#Attorneys#African American#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy