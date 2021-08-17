Quick Thinking County Officer Helps Motorist on Side of the Road in Pasadena

An Anne Arundel County Police officer is being recognized for his quick actions in aiding a motorist on side of the road.

Eastern District Officer Markowski was patrolling in Pasadena when he noticed a motorist in need of assistance. The gentleman was a citizen who stopped to help another citizen whose vehicle fell off of the jack while trying to change her tire.





Officer Markowski was not only able to change the tire, but was also able to free the jack and give it back to the original good samaritan.







