Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, MD

Quick Thinking County Officer Helps Motorist on Side of the Road in Pasadena

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkOOA_0b4YGiu700

An Anne Arundel County Police officer is being recognized for his quick actions in aiding a motorist on side of the road.

Eastern District Officer Markowski was patrolling in Pasadena when he noticed a motorist in need of assistance. The gentleman was a citizen who stopped to help another citizen whose vehicle fell off of the jack while trying to change her tire.


Officer Markowski was not only able to change the tire, but was also able to free the jack and give it back to the original good samaritan.



Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pasadena, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Pasadena, MD
Crime & Safety
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#District Officer#Good Samaritan#The Gentleman#Police#Arundel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Robbed, Had Cell Phone Stolen by Group of Teens on Captain Circle in Annapolis

A group of teens reportedly robbed and stole a man's cell phone on Captains Circle in Annapolis. On August 13, 2021, at 11:20pm, officers were called for a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Captains Circle. The male victim reported that he was outside in the area when he saw a group of four teenage male suspects assaulting his brother. When the group saw the victim, they ran toward him, began assaulting him and stole his cell phone.
Edgewater, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Convicted Rapist Residing in Lothian Arrested in Connection With Attack of Elderly Woman During Edgewater Home Invasion

A convicted rapist who moved from Tacoma, Washington to Lothian has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an elderly woman inside her Edgewater home. On August 13, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The 74-year-old female victim advised that an unknown male suspect armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with the suspect, the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction.
Pasadena, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Two Pasadena Men Arrested For Drug Possession Following Glen Burnie Traffic Stop

Two men from Pasadena were arrested and charged with a CDS violation by Anne Arundel County Police Officers during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie. On August 19, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gray Ford Fusion at Crainmont Drive and Donna Court in Glen Burnie. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed suspected marijuana flakes and residue throughout the vehicle.
Harwood, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Harwood Shooting Leaves Female Victim, Male Suspect Dead

Details are still emerging regarding the overnight shooting in Harwood, which left a female victim and male suspect dead in an apparent domestic related murder-suicide. On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at about 10:27pm, multiple units responded to a residence on Flanders Lane for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects outside the residence: an adult female victim in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds; and an adult male suspect in the parking lot, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Shooting on Copeland Street in Annapolis Leaves One Male Injured, Authorities Say

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a recent shooting which left one person injured. On August 19th at approximately 9:21pm, Annapolis Police Department Communications began receiving calls for shots fired in the 1900 block of Copeland Street. While officers were responding to that area, a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound walked into Patient First located in the 2000 block of West Street.
Lanham, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Fire Department Volunteers Injured During Crash in Lanham

Volunteers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department were injured in a Prince George County crash. On Friday, August 6, 2021, fire officals said the Anne Arundel Alarmers vehicle was involved in a crash on Route 50 near Lottsford Vista Road in Lanham. Two volunteers, a 77 year old male and a 55 year old male, were transported to Capital Region Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Elderly Man Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle During Parking Dispute in Annapolis

An elderly man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle during a parking dispute in Annapolis. On August 10, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault at Wayman Avenue and Douglass Avenue. The 67-year-old male victim advised that he approached a gray Nissan sedan parked on the grass along the roadway to confront the occupants regarding how they were parked.
Millersville, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Woman Hit by Car, Killed After Collapsing Face-Down Onto Street in Millersville

Police have yet to identify the 49 year old woman who was killed after collapsing onto a street in Millersville and later struck by a vehicle. On August 15, 2021, at approximately 9:40 pm, officers responded to the McDonald's restaurant located at 680 Old Mill Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was observed collapsing in the McDonald's parking lot near Old Mill Road. A Lexus sedan made a right turn to exit the parking lot after leaving the drive-thru. The Lexus struck the pedestrian who was still lying face down in the parking lot. The pedestrian was dragged a short distance before the Lexus stopped.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 2:40 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Baltimore Avenue (U.S. Route 1) at Ammendale Road, in Beltsville, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Chrysler 300c, driven by Henry James Harrod Jr., 69, of Beltsville, Maryland, was traveling on the southbound side of Baltimore Avenue when he rear-ended a 2011 BMW 328i at the intersection. The Chrysler then struck a 2017 Honda Accord, which had been turning right from Ammendale Road to travel south onto Baltimore Avenue.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Killed During Crash in Glen Burnie

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Glen Burnie. Shortly before 1:55 a.m., on August 5, 2021, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a crash at northbound I-97 just south of I-695 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a black 2015 Honda Civic, driven by Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Maryland, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-97 when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2015 Acura TL. It is unknown where the Honda began driving in the wrong direction.
Edgewater, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Elderly Woman Assaulted During Edgewater Home Invasion

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said an elderly woman was assaulted during a home invasion in Edgewater. On August 13, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The 74-year-old female victim advised that an unknown male suspect armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with the suspect, the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Two People Arrested Following Drug Bust in Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police officers took two people into custody after raiding a home in Annapolis. In July of 2021, narcotics detectives received complaints of suspected narcotics distribution at a residence in the 1100 block of Broadview Drive. As part of the investigation, detectives served a search warrant at the residence on August 18, 2021, seizing 1.5 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, 1 ounce of suspected heroin, and $2,740.00 in U.S. currency.
Pasadena, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Frank Brown, 64, of Pasadena Sentenced for Possession of Illegal Firearms and Drugs in Home Located in School Zone

Frank Brown, 64, of Pasadena was sentenced to 20 years in prison suspend all but 10 years of active incarceration with the first five years without parole. Brown entered a guilty plea on August 3, 2021 to possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Brown, who illegally distributed drugs in a school zone, is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning firearms.

Comments / 8

Community Policy