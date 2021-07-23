Business destroyed in overnight fire, according to officials

A small business was destroyed in an overnight fire, officials say.

Around 1 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Hildebrand Avenue for a reported structure fire, officials said.

When crews arrived, they located a single story commercial structure with heavy smoke coming from the building.

Due to a 'multitude of hazards' the fire crews did not enter the structure --- instead they fought the fire from the outside, SAFD said.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and homes. The building houses multiple services including a computer repair shop and a print shop that are operational.

Viewer Ryan McCarty provided this aerial video of crews fighting the fire.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation, the building is a total loss and no injuries were reported.