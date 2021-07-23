Pleasant temps continue today, 90s this weekend

More pleasant temperatures for your Thursday. Portland and Salem will warm to 80-82 degrees. I expect a mostly sunny day after possible early cloudiness near and north of Portland. High temps will rise to near 90 degrees this weekend. To date, PDX has only seen one July day reach 90 or hotter.

I am happy to tell you there are no Red Flag Warnings in Oregon today. A westerly flow pattern continues to hold nearly all wildfire smoke east of the Cascades.

Meteorologist Rod Hill