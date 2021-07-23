Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Pleasant temps continue today, 90s this weekend

Posted by 
KGW
KGW
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cD0M3_0b4XKscy00

More pleasant temperatures for your Thursday.  Portland and Salem will warm to 80-82 degrees.  I expect a mostly sunny day after possible early cloudiness near and north of Portland.  High temps will rise to near 90 degrees this weekend.  To date, PDX has only seen one July day reach 90 or hotter.

I am happy to tell you there are no Red Flag Warnings in Oregon today.  A westerly flow pattern continues to hold nearly all wildfire smoke east of the Cascades.

Meteorologist Rod Hill

Comments / 1

KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Salem, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy