Business

Treasury yields slip after surprising surge in jobless claims

By William Watts, Vivien Lou Chen
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 12 days ago
Treasurys rally on Thursday, sending the yield on the 10-year note back down to 1.26% following an above-estimate increase in weekly jobless claims.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business
Economy
U.S. Department of the Treasury
U.S. Stocks
Marketskitco.com

Falling bond yields push spot gold prices back to 200-day moving average

(Kitco News) - The gold market has found a new bounce in its step, with the cash market retesting its 200-day moving average as bond yields continue to drop. Bond yields in New York 's afternoon session dropped to a session low of 1.16%, which in turn has pushed spot gold prices to $1,815.40 an ounce, roughly unchanged on the day. Gold 's futures prices on Comex are still trading under the 200-day moving average but are near session highs.
Marketsfxempire.com

Economic Data Puts the EUR, the Pound, and the Greenback in Focus

It was a busy start to the day on the economic calendar this morning. The Aussie Dollar and the Japanese Yen were in action in the early part of the day. Economic data from China was also in focus this morning. For the Aussie Dollar. The manufacturing sector was in...
StocksFOXBusiness

Fed taper could throw stock market for a loop

The Federal Reserve signaling its intent to taper its asset purchase program will likely result in a short-term stock-market selloff, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street firm said it was likely that at its September meeting the Federal Reserve will lay the groundwork for scaling back its asset purchases before forging ahead with the plan in early 2022. Goldman expects the Fed to each month trim its asset purchases by $10 billion in Treasuries and $5 billion in mortgage-backed securities.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields near recent lows, traders focus on U.S.

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, add details, updates prices) Aug 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged up from recent lows on Tuesday as traders eyed moves in U.S. Treasuries and data across the Atlantic. Bond yields ticked up globally on Tuesday after falling on...
CurrenciesCNBC

Antipodean currencies jump on central bank talk, US dollar subdued

The U.S. dollar slipped 0.14% to 109.16 yen, near its July 19 low of 109.07. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar traded 0.3% lower at 0.9026 franc. The New Zealand and Australian dollar were the biggest gainers among major currencies on Tuesday, helped by talk from their central banks, while the U.S. dollar took a backseat to the yen and Swiss franc amid some risk aversion in markets.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Treasury Yields Continue To Fall As Labor Market Worries Grow

U.S. Treasury yields are plumbing depths we thought we had left behind as the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus raises fears of a new wave of infections. In addition, there's a growing suspicion that labor markets won’t be able to keep up with the demands of a rapidly recovering economy.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Attempt Rebound as Treasury Yields Stabilize

Stock futures are attempting a rebound this morning, after the major benchmarks turned lower yesterday as fears of slowing economic growth took hold of Wall Street. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are 72 point higher, while S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures are carrying more modest gains. A stabilizing 10-year Treasury yield is contributing to today's optimism, though investors are still keeping a close eye on the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant. Daily cases have now surpassed last summer's peak, but it was announced yesterday the U.S. reached its 70% vaccination goal.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold closes lower Tuesday as investors seen taking profit

Gold futures finished lower Tuesday as equity markets tilted higher and U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar edged up. The decline in bullion prices was also attributed to some consolidation of profits by investors after a run above $1,800 for the precious metal. December gold closed $8.10, or 0.4%, lower at $1,814.10 an ounce. The decline for gold came as stocks took a leg higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index gaining altitude, while the yield for the 10-year Treasury note was up slightly at around 1.18% and the U.S. dollar was inching higher, up around 0.05%, measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index .
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow industrials gain modestly early Tuesday but COVID delta-variant worries keep stock market in check

U.S. stock indexes Tuesday rose modestly higher as traders grappled with concerns over how the global economy will withstand COVID-19's delta variant as well as Chinese regulatory actions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% at 34,924, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.2% at 4,395, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.1% to reach 14,702. The market has been buoyed by strong corporate quarterly results but investors are still watching to see if the U.S. central bank will continue to support the economy, helping to spurt further expansion for equities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday the delta variant is "highly contagious" and urged unvaccinated people to get their shots and for employers to require vaccination. "To put this in perspective: if you get sick with the alpha variant, you could infect about two other unvaccinated people," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. "If you get sick with the delta variant, we estimate that you can infect about five other unvaccinated people - more than twice as many as the original strain," she explained.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Firmly Positive After Seeing Early Volatility

(RTTNews) - After seeing significant volatility early in the session, stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. With the upward move on the day, the S&P 500 ended the session at a new record closing high. The major averages saw further upside going into...
EconomyDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Hinges on Oil & Yields

USD/CAD PRICE OUTLOOK: CANADIAN DOLLAR TRACKING OIL & YIELDS. USD/CAD price action attempting to push higher again amid Canadian Dollar weakness. The Canadian Dollar has faced broad selling pressure alongside the plunge in oil prices. USD/CAD eyeing bond yields and event risk posed by the release of monthly jobs data.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...

