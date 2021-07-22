Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

AT&T raises forecast for revenue, HBO Max as business recovers from pandemic

By Sheila Dang Eva Mathews
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qEtn_0b4SbcHu00
Shoppers walk past an AT&T store at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo

July 22 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc (T.N) on Thursday raised its full-year financial forecast as the telecoms company emerged from the pandemic with more wireless and internet customers, and beat analyst estimates for phone subscribers and revenue in the second quarter.

The results come as AT&T is unwinding its expensive media investments to focus on its original business of providing phone and internet services.

Ahead of closing a deal to combine its media content with Discovery (DISCA.O), AT&T said WarnerMedia continued to attract more customers to streaming service HBO Max and notched higher revenue as live sports and televised events resumed from the pandemic.

The company added 789,000 net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill during the quarter ended June 30, blowing past Wall Street estimates of 278,000 new subscribers, according to data from research firm FactSet.

WarnerMedia added 2.8 million U.S. subscribers for its premium channel HBO and streaming platform HBO Max during the quarter, thanks to new movies like Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights" and "Mortal Kombat," which is based on the popular video game.

The growth of new digital video subscribers is one sign the market for streaming media is still expanding in the United States, said WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar in an interview, even as streaming pioneer Netflix (NFLX.O) reported losing 430,000 subscribers in the United States and Canada in the second quarter. read more

"The market is expanding based on consumer spending ... but you have to deliver for customers day in and day out," he said.

Kilar added that HBO Max subscriber growth in Latin America is going to exceed the absolute number of subscriber additions in the U.S. market over the back half of this year and that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if that trend persists into 2022.

The company’s Warner Bros. studio is producing over ten motion pictures that will be available exclusively on HBO Max on “day one” in 2022, Kilar said.

The company said during a conference call with analysts that it would delay launching HBO Max in some European markets until early 2022 in order to focus on its early success in Latin America.

AT&T raised its forecast for global HBO Max subscribers to between 70 million and 73 million by the end of the year. It previously expected 67 million to 70 million subscribers.

Still, AT&T's move to exit the entertainment business reflects the enormous costs and challenges to compete in a crowded streaming video industry.

Globally, HBO and HBO Max now have 67.5 million subscribers, compared with 209 million subscribers for Netflix.

'STRONG EXIT VELOCITY'

The Dallas-based company said its deal to sell a minority stake in DirecTV, its struggling satellite TV brand that continued to shed customers during the quarter, to buyout firm TPG Capital is expected to close within the next few weeks.

AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey said the company's commitment to WarnerMedia and DirecTV have remained the same to set the businesses up for success.

"We want to hit a strong exit velocity for both of these businesses, at which point the combination with the right partner only expands their respective opportunities for success," he said during the conference call.

If the deal to sell a piece of DirecTV closes in a few weeks, total revenue will be lowered by $9 billion for the remainder of the year, the company said.

On Wednesday, the company announced it would sell Vrio Corp, its DirecTV business unit in Latin America, to Argentina-based investment group Grupo Werthein after taking a $4.6 billion impairment charge. read more

AT&T added 246,000 net new fiber internet subscribers during the quarter, up from 225,000 added in the year-ago quarter, as the company has made it a top business priority to serve more households with high-speed internet through fiber optic cables.

Total revenue at AT&T rose 7.6% to $44 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of $42.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding impacts from the DirecTV and TPG deal, AT&T now expects 2021 revenue growth in the 2% to 3% range and adjusted earnings per share to rise in the low- to mid-single digits.

The company had previously guided revenue growth in the 1% range and adjusted earnings per share to be stable with the previous year.

Net income attributable to common stock rose to $1.5 billion, or 21 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $1.2 billion, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, AT&T earned 89 cents per share, above estimates of 79 cents.

Shares of AT&T were flat in morning trading.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

154K+
Followers
187K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kilar
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#At T Now#At T Inc#Warnermedia#Factset#Warner Bros#European#Directv#Tpg Capital#Vrio Corp#Grupo Werthein#Ibes#Refinitiv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Markets
News Break
Netflix
Related
NFLPosted by
Los Angeles Times

DirecTV breaks free from AT&T

Six years after AT&T swallowed DirecTV with ambitious plans to modernize the satellite TV business, the telephone company has retreated, returning DirecTV to its roots as a stand-alone company. On Monday, AT&T completed its spinoff of DirecTV, taking $7.1 billion in cash and 70% interest in the new DirecTV. Private...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

AT&T's DirecTV to become standalone video business

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc’s satellite television provider, DirecTV, will become a standalone video business as part of a deal between the wireless service provider and buyout firm TPG Capital. The video service unit said on Monday it will launch DirecTv Stream, a platform that will allow its users to get...
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

AT&T TV to Become DirecTV Stream, As Part of DirecTV Spin-Off

AT&T has officially spun-off DirecTV, which means that AT&T TV will now have a new name – DirecTV Stream. DIRECTV says the transition will happen later this month, and service will continue to be available with no term commitment or hidden fees. This is the latest name for the streaming...
BusinessWebProNews

AT&T and TPG Capital Complete DirecTV Spin-Off

AT&T and TPG Capital have completed their DirecTV deal, spinning off the brand from AT&T. After buying DirecTV in 2015 for $48.5 billion ($67.1 billion including debt), the service lost millions of subscribers in the ensuing years. As a result, AT&T decided to spin off the satellite TV company in a deal with TPG Capital.
Businessaithority.com

AT&T & TPG Close DIRECTV Transaction

AT&T Inc. and TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, announced that they have closed their transaction establishing a new company named DIRECTV. This new company will own and operate the DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse video services previously owned and operated by AT&T. DIRECTV had approximately 15.4 million premium video subscribers at the end of the second quarter of 2021.
Financial Reportsmediapost.com

Discovery Q2: Ad Revenue Up 12%, D2C Subscribers Hit 18M

Discovery, now in the process of merging with WarnerMedia, saw strong gains in ad revenue, D2C subscribers and overall performance in its second quarter. The company’s ad revenue jumped 12%, to $1.1 billion. This year’s upfront saw Discovery realize record-breaking revenue on price increases in the high teens, despite cable...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheWrap

Discovery Earnings Top Expectations as Ad Sales Grow

Discovery surpassed financial expectations in the second quarter of 2021, when advertising sales and growth at Discovery+ made for a solid three-month period. Wall Street had forecast earnings per share (EPS) of 85 cents on $2.97 billion in revenue, according to a consensus estimate of media analysts compiled by Yahoo Finance. Discovery, Inc. beat on both of those, reporting diluted EPS of $1.01 on $3.06 billion in revenue.
Financial Reportsnewsbrig.com

Discovery posts stronger than expected profits as ad sales recover

Discovery, owner of channels like The Food Network, TLC and Animal Planet, beat Wall Street’s second-quarter expectations, due in part to the rebound in advertising sales following last year’s economic fallout from the pandemic. Nonetheless, shares of Discovery fell over 5 percent in midday trading, as the company reported lower...
Businesstelecompetitor.com

As Promised, AT&T and TPG Capital Form a New DIRECTV

A new standalone company with a familiar name – DIRECTV – has been formed by AT&T Inc. and TPG Capital. The previously announced deal closed yesterday. TPG Capital is the private equity arm of the global alternative asset firm TPG. The new DIRECTV will own and operate three services – DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse – that were previously owned and operated by AT&T. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, DIRECTV had about 15.4 million premium video subscribers. The streaming version of AT&T TV will be rebranded as DIRECTV stream.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Amgen says it expects pandemic to limit sales through 2021

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. biotech Amgen Inc on Tuesday said its second-quarter revenue rose 5%, but recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited patient interactions with healthcare providers, is expected to remain gradual for the rest of 2021. The pandemic “has suppressed the volume of new patients starting...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Tinder owner expects upbeat revenue as social life returns

(Reuters) - Match Group Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates on Tuesday, as more users pay for its dating apps to connect with others both online and offline after pandemic curbs eased. Tinder, Bumble and other dating apps enjoyed a surge in demand last year when lockdowns sent people online in search of love and friendship. Now, as vaccinations gather pace and people step out more, these dating apps are doubling down on features that help them maintain those connections and meet in person.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AT&T (T) & TPG Close DIRECTV Transaction

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AT&T Inc.* (NYSE: T) and TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, announced today that they have closed their transaction establishing a new company named DIRECTV. This new company will own and operate the DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse video services previously owned and operated by AT&T. DIRECTV had approximately 15.4 million premium video subscribers at the end of the second quarter of 2021.
TV SeriesPhone Arena

HBO, HBO Max are returning to Dish network

Dish Network, one of the top American satellite TV services, is finally officially offering HBO, as well as HBO Max, as part of its TV package. WarnerMedia, which owns HBO, has struck a new deal with the satellite TV company, after a three-year hiatus since it last hosted HBO's popular streaming services.
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

HBO returns to Dish after three long years and it’s joined by HBO Max

Dish Network finally offers HBO again around three years after booting it off its platform. The premium network’s return is due to a new deal between Dish and WarnerMedia. There have been some big changes with HBO since the carriage deal between the two companies ran out in October 2018, including the launch of HBO Max and AT&T’s decision to spin off WarnerMedia as a standalone entertainment company.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Big Changes Happening at HBO Max

HBO Max has seen success with new film debuts and its Latin American expansion. Management is planning to spend more on those areas. But it could also mean giving up or postponing other investments. AT&T (NYSE:T) added 3.6 million HBO Max subscribers in the second quarter, ending the period with...
StocksNBC Connecticut

Pinterest Lost Users in the Second Quarter, and the Stock Is Plunging

The company declined to provide third-quarter guidance on monthly active user due to the unknown impact of Covid-19 variants. The company also said that, as of July 27, its U.S. MAUs have declined by approximately 7%, while global MAUs have grown approximately 5% year to year. Pinterest shares fell more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy