First Coast Forecast: Heat builds Thursday, storms move in tonight and Friday

THURSDAY: Dew points well into the 70s will make it feel more like 100 to 105 degrees! Downpours will arrive after 5 p.m. and come from the north. We'll track the storms through 11 p.m. with conditions settling down across northeast Florida after midnight.

OVERNIGHT: Sky gazers, look for the nearly full Buck (or Thunder) moon between the clouds! There is also likely to be a batch of storms off the coast, so look out toward the east for some nighttime lightning over the ocean.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: Storms will come at us from the north once again and begin to pop up by Noon on Friday. A few may be strong or briefly severe with gusty winds, torrential downpours, and dangerous lightning through the evening. We'll watch as an area of low pressure moves off the Southeast U.S. Coast to our north and pushes out over our offshore waters. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting this area across the Atlantic for a low chance of development in the next 5 days. The position and organization of this low pressure system will play a big role in how long the rain lingers on Saturday. For now, expect a quick hit of rain earlier in the day with clearing skies through the remainder of the weekend. The northeast breeze picks up and highs hold in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

TROPICS: A broad trough of low pressure located over southern Georgia is expected to move off of the southeastern United States coastline by Friday. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some gradual development over the weekend and into early next week while the system drifts slowly offshore of coastal North and South Carolina.

Development or not, this low will impact the First Coast's forecast with an increase in rain chances as it's moving overhead Friday, and then again as it gradually moves back onshore early next week. Depending on its position and strength, however, Saturday and Sunday are trending drier with the northeast breeze picking up and kicking the tropical moisture to Jacksonville's south in central and south Florida temporarily.

WILDFIRE SMOKE ACROSS THE FIRST COAST? The Jet Stream and cross-continental wind has pushed smoke from wildfires out west thousands of miles away to the East Coast. With winds from the surface to the upper levels of the atmosphere picking up out of the north late Friday into Saturday, some of this smoke may filter across portions of the First Coast by the weekend, especially across southeast Georgia. Look for hazier skies and vivid sunrises and sunsets. Unlike other cities across the U.S., Jacksonville's air quality should remain acceptable but some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution, may notice a slight difference outside Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS CONTINUED: Looking even farther into the season, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Watch with La Niña potentially emerging during September through November. La Niña can help make atmospheric conditions more conducive for tropical cyclones to form the Atlantic, and less conducive in the Eastern Pacific. If 2021 is any indicator so far of what lies ahead this season, it could continue to be an active year. As of the beginning of July, there have been fived named storms breaking the previous record set just last year. In August, the Climate Prediction Center will issue an updated hurricane outlook.

RIP CURRENTS: It's always a good idea to talk to the lifeguards and only go out where they can see you. The risk of rip currents always exists, especially around jetties and piers. Have fun, yet play it safe.