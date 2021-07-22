Cancel
Niagara County, NY

Red Cross opens shelter for families displaced by Niagara Co. flooding

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 11 days ago

The Red Cross will be providing support for families and residents impacted by this week's flooding in Niagara County.

The shelter for people displaced by the flood is now open at Rapids Volunteer Fire Department on Plank Rd. in Lockport. That is one of the areas hit hardest by the storm. Volunteers will be on hand to provide a place to stay, food, water comfort and support to the people living in the Robinson Rd. area.

The Red Cross is also reminding people to start preparing now for storms that can lead to devastating flooding. This includes things like making an emergency kit and having a family evacuation plan.

You can check out all the recommendations from the Red Cross here.

2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/
