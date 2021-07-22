Cancel
Discount clothing retailer Rue21 returning to Buffalo market with Galleria storefront

2 On Your Side
 11 days ago

In the midst of national retailers who have closed mall locations during the pandemic, there is some good news.

Rue21 Inc., which previously had locations in the Buffalo area that closed , is opening a store at the Walden Galleria. The Pennsylvania-based retailer caters to the deep-discount teens and young adult market.

The store is coming soon to suite #D216, according to rue21’s website.

To read the full article, visit Buffalo Business First's website by clicking here .

2 On Your Side

Western New York local news

