Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Olive.com to Go Public in Business Combination with MDH Acquisition Corp. (MDH)

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PayLink Direct and Olive.com, affiliated businesses and leaders in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, today announced that they will go public in a business combination with MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MDH).

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Company#Boards Of Directors#Strategic Partners#Sec#Cars#Olive Com#Mdh Acquisition Corp#Streetinsider Premium#Paylink Direct#Fortress Investment Group#Milestone Partners#Earnout#Old Republic Insurance#Ally Financial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (XPAXU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: XPAXU) announced yesterday that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "XPAXU" beginning July 30, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "XPAX" and "XPAXW," respectively.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

argenx to Present at 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. August 4, 2021Breda, the Netherlands "“ argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ace Pacific Helps Companies Re-Emerge into the New Digital Ocean

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ace Pacific is a digital media consulting agency focused on expanding digital authority in both US and international markets. Irvine, United States - August 3, 2021 /The Financial Capital/...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

LCI Industries (LCII) to Acquire Furrion Holdings Limited

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) (the “Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. (“Lippert”), a supplier of a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Stantec (STN) Announces LOI to Acquire Paleo Solutions

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global engineering and design firm Stantec (NYSE: STN) has signed a letter of intent (set to close in Q4) to acquire Paleo Solutions, a full-service natural resources and cultural resources management consulting firm. Paleo Solutions provides paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors across the western United States. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Announces August 25, 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting To Approve Business Combination With Volta Industries, Inc.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (SNPR) ("TortoiseCorp II") today announced that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to approve the pending business combination between TortoiseCorp II and Volta Industries, Inc. ("Volta Charging"), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle ("EV") charging networks with over 1,700 EV chargers across 24 territories and states, is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern time. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in person at the offices of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., located at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036 and virtually via live webcast. Holders of TortoiseCorp II's Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares at the close of business on the record date of July 15, 2021 are entitled to notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and to vote at the virtual Extraordinary General Meeting.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

CVC Capital Partners to Acquire Majority Interest in ExamWorks from Leonard Green and GIC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CVC Capital Partners announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority interest in ExamWorks. The Company's current owners, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. and GIC, will retain significant equity stakes in the business alongside CVC and the ExamWorks senior management team, co-founders Richard Perlman and Jim Price and co-CEOs Wes Campbell and Miguel Fernandez de Castro.
SoftwarePosted by
The Associated Press

Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a Business Combination with Apollo-Affiliated Spartan Acquisition Corp. III

Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or “the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network, today announced a business combination with Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (“Spartan”) (NYSE: SPAQ), a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company. The transaction will create a leading publicly traded pan-European electric vehicle (EV) charging company. This press release...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Gelesis to Become Publicly Traded Company via Merger with Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (CPSR)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gelesis, Inc. ("Gelesis" or the "Company"), a biotherapeutics company advancing biomimetic superabsorbent hydrogels to treat excess weight and metabolic disorders, and Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CPSR) ("Capstar"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Capstar Partners, LLC and certain private funds managed by PIMCO, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company's securities are expected to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "GLS."
BusinessStreetInsider.com

MDC Partners (MDCA) Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Stagwell

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (NASDAQ: MDCA) "“ MDC Partners Inc. ("MDC Partners", "MDC" or the "Company") announced today that MDC shareholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (the "Transaction") of MDC with certain subsidiaries of Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell"), during a special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Following the close of the Transaction, the combined company will be renamed Stagwell Inc, and will be traded on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange. The Company currently anticipates that the Transaction will be completed on or around August 2, 2021. The final vote results will be filed on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gillson Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Gillson Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,139 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

CA Healthcare Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, July 26th. CA Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HRT Financial LP Sells 166,583 Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU)

HRT Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,583 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy