Kendall outsiders may be surprised the area has some solid bagel options. We get it. Kendall doesn’t have a bagelicious reputation. But before croquetas took over, bagels were as common in this part of Dade as Michael Kors bags in TJ Maxx. Bagel Express is one of those old-school Kendall bagel shops located across Town & Country Mall (or whatever bougie name it goes by now). If the dude across the counter wore more form-fitting clothes, you’d think you stepped into the ‘70s. Bagels here strike the perfect balance between soft and chewy, the lox schmear is smooth and savory, and the coffee is hot. It’s also kind of trippy to eat a bagel in a place that feels less like being on the set of The Nanny—which is what you’d get in Aventura—and more like ¿Qué Pasa USA?.

KENDALL, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO