What time is Love Island on tonight?

By Adam White
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

Love Island has finally returned to our screens, having been on hiatus throughout 2020 due to the pandemic.

With a brand new line-up of contestants, Love Island promises more of the romance, lust, heartbreak and drama that has characterised previous seasons.

The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays.

Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

Among the contestants to feature on this year’s instalment are a semi-professional footballer, a fashion blogger and a lettings manager.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Tonight’s episode will air at 9pm. It will last 80 minutes and conclude at 10:20pm.

Will there be a re-coupling tonight?

Despite Wednesday (21 July) night’s episode seeing Danny and AJ eliminated from the villa and new bombshells Abigail, Georgia and Tyler joining the show, tonight’s episode will feature yet another recoupling.

The boys will choose which girls they want to couple up with once again, with the remaining contestant being dumped from the villa.

The Independent recently spoke to past Love Island star Georgia Steel about her experiences on the show, with the reality star answering a series of questions submitted by readers. You can watch the Q&A here .

Love Island is available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

