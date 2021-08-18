At least One Person Injured After Vehicle Leaves Road, Hits Tree on Generals Highway
At least one person was injured in an accident that occured on Generals Highway in Annapolis.
At about 1:20pm on July 21, 2021, emergency vehicles responded to the 1800 block of Generals Highway following the report of a single-vehicle crash. Preliminary information indicates a white ford truck was traveling on Generals Highway near Corbin Parkway when it, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and struck a tree.
Further informatiom was not immediately available. This story will be updated as more details are received.
Update: This call was received with the callers reporting a truck versus a tree with the vehicle on fire and occupant trapped. Units arrived and confirmed the trapped occupant, but no fire. The occupant, a male, estimated to be in his 30s, was extricated in about 20 minutes and then transported by paramedics with serious, but not believed to be life-threatening injuries to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.
Originally there was a request for a helicopter, but the helicopters were unavailable due to weather.
