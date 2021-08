The price of goods and services in the U.S went up by 5% more in May of this year. We are now now in the midst of the highest inflation rate spike since 2008. "If this continues over the next 6 months, we could be looking at an inflation rate of 7 or 8 percent. Which you would have to go back to the early 1980's to get that high of an inflation rate," said Professor Benjamin Keen.