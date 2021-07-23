Lions vs South Africa: What time is kick-off for first Test, plus TV channel and live stream information

The eagerly anticipated Test series between the British and Irish Lions and South Africa gets underway in Cape Town this weekend.

All three games will now be held in the city with Covid-19 cases surging in Gauteng, where the Second Test and Third Test were due to be held.

The Lions arrive having been beaten just once during their warm-up fixtures after victory over the Stormers last Saturday .

The world champion Springboks will arrive with confidence after a South Africa ‘A’ side bearing striking resemblance to this team inflicted that sole defeat on Warren Gatland ’s squad.

Here is everything you need to know about the First Test:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in Cape Town a on Saturday 24 July.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports will air the fixture live, with the action also available to stream on the broadcaster’s website and via the SkyGo app.

What is the team news?

South Africa XV (1-15): Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (c), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kwagga Smith; Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Makazole Mapimpi, Damian de Allende, Lukhanyo Am, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie Le Roux

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Lood de Jager, Rynhardt Elstadt; Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Damian Willemse

Lions XV (1-15): Wyn Jones, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Jack Conan; Ali Price, Dan Biggar, Duhan van der Merwe, Robbie Henshaw, Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Stuart Hogg

Replacements : Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland, Kyle Sinckler, Tadhg Beirne, Hamish Watson; Conor Murray, Owen Farrell, Liam Williams

Odds

South Africa: Evens

Draw: 18/1

Lions: Evens

Prediction

South Africa 23-18 Lions