Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California, MD

Man Arrested in Connection with Alleged Role in Twitter Hack

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQMRI_0b3Za8C800

A citizen of the United Kingdom was arrested today in Estepona, Spain, by Spanish National Police pursuant to a U.S. request for his arrest on multiple charges in connection with the July 2020 hack of Twitter that resulted in the compromise of over 130 Twitter accounts, including those belonging to politicians, celebrities and companies.

Joseph O’Connor, 22, is charged by criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to court documents, in addition to the July 15, 2020, hack of Twitter, O’Connor is charged with computer intrusions related to takeovers of TikTok and Snapchat user accounts. O’Connor is also charged with cyberstalking a juvenile victim.

O’Connor is charged with three counts of conspiracy to intentionally access a computer without authorization and obtaining information from a protected computer; two counts of intentionally accessing a computer without authorization and obtaining information from a protected computer; one count of conspiracy to intentionally access a computer without authorization and, with the intent to extort from a person a thing of value, transmitting a communication containing a threat; one count of making extortive communications; one count of making threatening communications; and two counts of cyberstalking. If O'Connor is convicted, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California, MD
Crime & Safety
City
California, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#The U S District Court#Twitter O Connor#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland Law Enforcement: Announce Indictment of Multiple Members of “39 Babies” Gang

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictment of 11 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. (video)
Edgewater, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Convicted Rapist Residing in Lothian Arrested in Connection With Attack of Elderly Woman During Edgewater Home Invasion

A convicted rapist who moved from Tacoma, Washington to Lothian has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an elderly woman inside her Edgewater home. On August 13, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The 74-year-old female victim advised that an unknown male suspect armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with the suspect, the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Robbed, Had Cell Phone Stolen by Group of Teens on Captain Circle in Annapolis

A group of teens reportedly robbed and stole a man's cell phone on Captains Circle in Annapolis. On August 13, 2021, at 11:20pm, officers were called for a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Captains Circle. The male victim reported that he was outside in the area when he saw a group of four teenage male suspects assaulting his brother. When the group saw the victim, they ran toward him, began assaulting him and stole his cell phone.
Harwood, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Harwood Shooting Leaves Female Victim, Male Suspect Dead

Details are still emerging regarding the overnight shooting in Harwood, which left a female victim and male suspect dead in an apparent domestic related murder-suicide. On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at about 10:27pm, multiple units responded to a residence on Flanders Lane for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects outside the residence: an adult female victim in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds; and an adult male suspect in the parking lot, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Feds: Former Pharmacy Technician Pleads Guilty to Prescription Fraud

A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty today to acquiring over 50,000 dosage units of prescription medications through fraudulent means. “Pharmacy technicians are entrusted with safeguarding and maintaining prescription medications in a responsible manner,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This defendant did the opposite. He stole a large supply of prescription medications from a hospital that were intended for the treatment of deserving patients. As this case demonstrates, those who masquerade as health care professionals and abuse their trusted positions will be prosecuted in the Eastern District of Virginia.”
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Man Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering in Connection to Elder Romance Scheme

David Annor, age 28, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a romance scheme in which conspiracy members induced elderly and isolated victims to send money to co-conspirators based on romantic assertions and other misrepresentations. Annor and his co-conspirators received and laundered the payments from the victims.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Two People Arrested Following Drug Bust in Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police officers took two people into custody after raiding a home in Annapolis. In July of 2021, narcotics detectives received complaints of suspected narcotics distribution at a residence in the 1100 block of Broadview Drive. As part of the investigation, detectives served a search warrant at the residence on August 18, 2021, seizing 1.5 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, 1 ounce of suspected heroin, and $2,740.00 in U.S. currency.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Investigation Into Annapolis Shots Fired, Destruction of Property Incident Yields Multiple Arrests

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has made multiple arrests following an investigation into a recent shots fired incident in Annapolis. On July 25, 2021, at approximately 6:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Bellerive Road in for a destruction to auto report. Officers met with the victim who reported two bullet holes in the rear of her Toyota SUV. Upon further investigation, officers located several shell casings and a second vehicle with the rear window shot twice.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland Man Man Facing Federal Charges for Sending Threatening Emails to Dr. Anthony Fauci

A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr., age 56, for the federal charges of threats against a federal official and interstate communication containing a threat to harm, specifically for sending emails threatening harm to Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins, the current Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The criminal complaint was filed on July 26, 2021, and unsealed today upon Connally’s arrest. Connally is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Sullivan.
Chillum, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Prince George County Drug Dealer Caught with Two Kilograms of Cocaine Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge

Ludin Alfredo Ipina-Ipina, age 33, of Chillum, Maryland, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 2,000 grams of cocaine. According to his guilty plea, from July 2020 to November 2020, Ipina sold various quantities of cocaine on three instances to co-conspirators: in July 2020, Ipina sold 21.7 grams of cocaine to a co-conspirator for $1,600; in August 2020, Ipina sold 55.7 grams of cocaine to a co-conspirator for $3,600; in September 2020, Ipina sold 167.8 grams of cocaine to a co-conspirator for $10,000.
Severn, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Severn Man Arrested Following Seizure of Cocaine, Xanax and Suboxone on Route 97

A Severn man was arrested by Anne Arundel County Police officers following a drug seizure on Route 97. On August 10, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a Maroon Ford Taurus in the area of Crain Highway and Route 97 in Glen Burnie for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers received information that led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of 10.7 grams of suspected Cocaine, 61 Xanax bars, several Suboxone strips, THC wax, and $880.00 U.S. currency.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Teen, Mother of Abandoned Newborn Arrested by Anne Arundel County Police

Anne Arundel County Police has arrested a Glen Burnie teen after recently leaving her newborn baby abandoned in a wooded area. On July 14, 2021 at approximately 6:15 a.m. officers responded for report of an abandoned newborn female infant found in a wooded area in the 600 block of Greenway Road in Glen Burnie. Several officers along with Anne Arundel County Fire Department Medic Unit responded. The newborn infant was transported to an area hospital for care.

Comments / 0

Community Policy