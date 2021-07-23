Marcos Rojo wields fire extinguisher during violent clash after Boca Libertadores defeat

Marcos Rojo and his Boca Juniors teammates clashed with Atletico Mineiro players after losing the Copa Libertadores in a penalty shoot out.

Boca players were angered by their defeat as a controversial VAR call that went against them when a goal from Marcelo Weigandt was disallowed in the second-leg of their round of 16 tie against Brazilian team Atletico Mineiro.

Videos have emerged online of the violent scenes where players from both side fought in the tunnel after the match ended 3-1.

Chaos began to unfold in the tunnels, where footage shows players throwing the metal fencing as officials tried to break up the fight.

They clashed with police, who were forced to use tear gas on the players.

Footage shows Boca players going into their rivals dressing room.

One particular clip, shows former Manchester United player Marcos Rojo throwing a punch at security guard.

As the violence ensued, another clip sees Rojo ripping a fire extinguisher off the wall - though we’re not sure what how he’s going to use that (he doesn’t look too sure about it himself either).

The fight may have started after Sergio Coelho, President of Atletico Mineiro, provoked the Boca players, Argentinian publication La Nacion reported.

A Brazilian journalist reported that arrests had been made as a result from the fight.

Afterwards, in a press conference Boca Juniors manager Miguel Russo said he and his team would not return to Argentina if not everyone can.

“Either we all leave or none of us leave,” he said.

Atletico Mineiro’s official Twitter account provided a statement on the events that occurred in a Twitter thread, and said no will be detained for the incident.

“After a long negotiation, mediated by president Sérgio Coelho, and the Argentinian delegation went to the police station to report an incident for property damage and aggression. No one will be arrested.”

Indy100 has contacted Boca Juniors and CONMEBOL - South America’s football governing body for comment.