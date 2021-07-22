Tropics: Area offshore Southeast U.S. coast has low chance of development

A broad trough of low pressure located over southern Georgia is expected to move off of the southeastern United States coastline by Friday. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some gradual development over the weekend and into early next week while the system drifts slowly offshore of coastal North and South Carolina.

Development or not, this low will impact the First Coast's forecast with an increase in rain chances as it's moving overhead Friday, and then again as it gradually moves back onshore early next week. Depending on its position and strength, however, Saturday and Sunday are trending drier with the northeast breeze picking up and kicking the tropical moisture to Jacksonville's south in central and south Florida temporarily.

Looking even farther into the season, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Watch with La Niña potentially emerging during September through November. La Niña can help make atmospheric conditions more conducive for tropical cyclones to form the Atlantic, and less conducive in the Eastern Pacific. If 2021 is any indicator so far of what lies ahead this season, it could continue to be an active year. As of the beginning of July, there have been fived named storms breaking the previous record set just last year. In August, the Climate Prediction Center will issue an updated hurricane outlook.

Hurricane season is already here and it's time to be prepared if you aren't already. Make sure you have had conversations with your loved ones about what you would do if a storm were to threaten.

This year, NOAA released the new seasonal averages for the Atlantic basin. According to the 30-year data from 1991 to 2020, the new averages include 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The previous Atlantic storm averages, based on the period from 1981 to 2010, were 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The averages from 1951-1980 , were 11 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 1 major.

Hurricane safety and preparedness are critically important before the season begins on June 1. NOAA’s National Weather Service provides resources to prepare for hurricane hazards and real-time updates about active weather systems from the National Hurricane Center at www.hurricanes.gov .

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.

