Coming 2Gether for Pets event raises over $11K

Last weekend 2 On Your Side teamed up with FeedMore WNY and Delta Sonic to help local pets in need.

We are proud to announce that our Coming 2Gether for Pets event collected more than 9,600 pounds of pet food and $11,187.59 in cash for Western New York's AniMeals program.

AniMeals is FeedMore WNY's pet food program. It provides pet food and supplies to our neighbors in need.

We want to thank everyone for donating and stopping out to help FeedMore Western New York.

