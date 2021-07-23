QC Bix 7 is back: Everything you need to know for the weekend

The QC Bix 7 is back! The 47th annual race is being held on Saturday, July 24 in Downtown Davenport after the pandemic forced the race to go virtual in 2020.

If you plan on running, attending or even being in the area for the Bix weekend, we've compiled a list of things you may need to know.

Road Closures:

Starting Thursday, July 22 at 6:00 p.m. Brady Street will be closed north to Palmer Drive. It'll reopen at 9 p.m. before closing again on Saturday at 6 a.m. through noon.

Other streets closed starting Friday and running through Saturday and Sunday include W 3rd Street, E 3rd Street, E 4th Street, parts of LeClaire Street, Iowa Street, and Pershing Avenue.

A map with exact locations and times of closures is available here and can be seen here .

Parking:

Race organizers recommend arriving early, as the parking is first come, first serve.

As indicated on the map above, there is parking in lots along the riverfront. City officials encourage people to pay attention to signage in lots to help avoid parking in one that's private.

You can also park in all three city parking ramps for free starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, all day Saturday or all day Sunday.

The locations are:

River Center ramp – Enter East of Brady on 2nd & 3rd

101 Main Street ramp – Located North of River Drive

202 Harrison Street ramp – Enter on Harrison and on Ripley between 2nd & 3rd

Free street parking is available downtown (other than on streets within the closures), though space will likely be limited.

Packet pick-up:

Packet pick-up is located in the RiverCenter South Hall at 136 East Third Street, Davenport.

Pick-up times are on Thursday, July 22 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m and Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will also be limited packet pick-up race morning from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Late registration is available at the RiverCenter during those times on Thursday and Friday. No in-person race registration is available on Saturday morning.

Start times:

The Bix 7 & Prairie Farms Quick Bix start at the intersection of Brady & 4th Street at 8:00 a.m. sharp.

Participants should enter the starting area from River Drive, 2nd Street or 3rd Street and be in place by 7:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 22nd, we asked Race Director Michelle Juehring how it will look different Saturday, compared to how it looked in 2019.

"If you would have asked me that question six weeks ago, I would have had a long list," she said. "Right now, I'm going to tell you, it looks just the same. It's just the same. The only thing is, we're asking folks who are unvaccinated to wear a mask if they're in a large group. Maybe at the start line. Maybe at the post race. Otherwise, it's going to look exactly the same."

Juehring also said Thursday there's no cap to Saturday's race.

Bix Block Parties:

As usual, runners and attendees are welcome to celebrate in Downtown Davenport before or after the races.

The popular Street Fest has changed shaped to become " Bix Block Parties. "

The five parties will be held across the downtown on Friday and Saturday with more than 20 local businesses, live music, food and drinks.

For a list of the parties and their locations click here .